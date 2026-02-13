Marion County 5th Annual Children's Business Fair Adult Business Vendor

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If you serve families, we would love to host your business at the Marion County Children's Business Fair. Adult businesses are welcome to set up a fun family activity in their booth. Booth size 10x10
*Adult Businesses CAN NOT sell anything.
*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up.
*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up
*Business announced at event
*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up
*Business announced at event
*Business logo featured on event website page
*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up
*Business announced at event
*Business logo featured on event website page
*Logo added into the Grateful Hearts Newspaper.
*Spotlight interview at the fair
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