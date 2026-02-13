Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

About this shop

Marion County 5th Annual Children's Business Fair Adult Business Vendor

Adult Business Sign up item
Adult Business Sign up
$100

If you serve families, we would love to host your business at the Marion County Children's Business Fair. Adult businesses are welcome to set up a fun family activity in their booth. Booth size 10x10

*Adult Businesses CAN NOT sell anything.

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Event Sponsors- Level 1 item
Event Sponsors- Level 1
$100

*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up.

0
Event Sponsor - Level 2 item
Event Sponsor - Level 2
$250

*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up

*Business announced at event

0
Event Sponsor - Level 3 item
Event Sponsor - Level 3
$500

*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up

*Business announced at event

*Business logo featured on event website page


0
Event Sponsor - Level 4 item
Event Sponsor - Level 4
$1,000

*Business name listed as sponsor on promotional materials and social media *optional business vendor booth set up

*Business announced at event

*Business logo featured on event website page

*Logo added into the Grateful Hearts Newspaper.

*Spotlight interview at the fair

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