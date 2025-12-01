Artify Ocala Inc

Offered by

Artify Ocala Inc

About the memberships

Marion County Maker Collective Membership

Standard Membership- Monthly
$50

Renews monthly

This will be auto billed monthly on the 1st of the month

Standard Membership- Annual
$500

Valid until February 20, 2027

Save by paying your full year of membership- Get 2 months free!

Family Membership- Monthly
$75

Renews monthly

All members must be 18 and up and residing in the same household to be eligible for this shared family membership.

Family Membership- Annual
$750

Valid until February 20, 2027

Get 2 months FREE when you pay for the full year in advance!

Weekend Warrior
$30

Renews monthly

GIves you full Access to the space From Friday (8am) to Sunday (8pm) - limitations apply during special events

Power Pupil
$20

Renews monthly

This membership gives you Advanced invitation for all classes and workshops offered, PLUS you get 25% off the class fees.

Friend of the Makerspace
$10

Renews monthly

Make a small monthly contribution to help us continue to offer open make nights and other free community events.

Add a donation for Artify Ocala Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!