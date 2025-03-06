Marion County South Special Olympics 2025 Golf Classic

Long drive – HOLE: 4
Closest to the pin – HOLE: 9
Most accurate drive – HOLE: 12
There will be a white chalk line oriented down the center of the fairway. Tee off normally. If your drive is closest to the line mark it with the stake. Your foursome must use that drive to finish the hole.
Putting contest on the 19th hole putting green. Proceed from the 18th green to the putting green. (You will drive right by it.) Take two putts to win the closest to the hole contest. If there are more than one make, there will be a putt off finals following lunch.
*Individual Player or Foursome must be purchased in addition to Individual Challenge Package.
Team Advantage Package
$80
Mulligans - 1 mulligan for each team member on each side. A total of 8 mulligans.
Yard stick – The yard stick will be used to measure the distance from where a putt stopped short of the hole to the hole itself to make the putt. It cannot be used to move the ball closer to the hole.
Skirt – One skirt per team member. A skirt permits one male player from the team to hit from the Ladies tees, or one female player to hit from the 200-yard marker. Can be used on either HOLE: 2 or HOLE: 18
Throw – allows each team to pick their ball up one time per side and throw it after their clubbed shot. The throw can take place on the green. The throw cannot be made from a lost ball position. However, it can be made from out of bounds.
*Foursome must be purchased in addition to Team Advantage Package.
Golf Ball Drop - 1
$5
1 Golf Ball. Chance to win Cash prize of $250 if your ball wins!
Golf Ball Drop - 5
$20
5 Golf Balls. Chance to win Cash prize of $250 if your ball wins!
Tournament Sponsor
$5,000
Complimentary registration for up to four (4) golfers. Nine (9) signs at tee boxes on the course.
"VIP" Tee Sponsor
$1,000
Complimentary registration for up to four (4) golfers. Five (5) signs at tee boxes on the course.
