Marion County United Way's Silent Auction

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🧵 Handmade Twin Quilt 🛏️
Wrap yourself in warmth and craftsmanship with this beautiful handmade quilt. Carefully stitched with attention to detail, this nearly full-sized twin quilt offers both comfort and timeless charm. Its generous size makes it perfect for a twin bed, a cozy throw at the foot of a larger bed, or a statement piece draped over a sofa.
Every stitch reflects the care and artistry of traditional quilting, creating a one-of-a-kind piece that will be treasured for years to come. Whether you’re looking to add warmth to your home or searching for a meaningful handmade gift, this quilt is both practical and beautiful. ✨
🧶 Handcrafted with care
🛏️ Approximate size: Twin (nearly full)
💝 Perfect for: Bedrooms, guest rooms, or cozy living spaces
Special thanks to Becky Raemaker who quilted this item and Marla Suter who did the binding.
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