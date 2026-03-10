Marion County United Way's Silent Auction

🧵 Handmade Twin Quilt 🛏️

Wrap yourself in warmth and craftsmanship with this beautiful handmade quilt. Carefully stitched with attention to detail, this nearly full-sized twin quilt offers both comfort and timeless charm. Its generous size makes it perfect for a twin bed, a cozy throw at the foot of a larger bed, or a statement piece draped over a sofa.

Every stitch reflects the care and artistry of traditional quilting, creating a one-of-a-kind piece that will be treasured for years to come. Whether you’re looking to add warmth to your home or searching for a meaningful handmade gift, this quilt is both practical and beautiful. ✨





🧶 Handcrafted with care

🛏️ Approximate size: Twin (nearly full)

💝 Perfect for: Bedrooms, guest rooms, or cozy living spaces





Special thanks to Becky Raemaker who quilted this item and Marla Suter who did the binding.



