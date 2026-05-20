Marion F. Walker Queen’s Project

Offered by

Marion F. Walker Queen’s Project

About this shop

Refreshments & Bites - For the Love of Music, Art & Reading

Pinwheel box item
Pinwheel box
$15

Pinwheel box. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.

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Croissant box item
Croissant box
$15

Chicken croissant box. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.

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Gallery Graze Box item
Gallery Graze Box
$12

Gallery cheese/graze box. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.

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Gluten-Free Graze Box item
Gluten-Free Graze Box
$12

Gluten-free turkey graze box. Limited quantity. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.

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Gourmet Popcorn — Small item
Gourmet Popcorn — Small item
Gourmet Popcorn — Small
$10

Personal-size gourmet popcorn. Flavors include Caribbean Caramel and Caribbean Caramel & White Cheddar.

Gourmet Popcorn — Large item
Gourmet Popcorn — Large
$12

Shareable-size gourmet popcorn. Jerk & White Cheddar flavor.

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Mini Soft Drink item
Mini Soft Drink item
Mini Soft Drink item
Mini Soft Drink
$3

Mini canned soft drink. Options may include Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Diet Coke while supplies last.

Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
$3

16.9 oz bottled water

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Intermission Combo
$17

Any food box + mini soft drink (OR) water

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Snack Combo
$12

Small gourmet popcorn + mini soft drink (OR) water

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!