Refreshments & Bites - For the Love of Music, Art & Reading

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About this shop
Pinwheel box. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.
Chicken croissant box. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.
Gallery cheese/graze box. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.
Gluten-free turkey graze box. Limited quantity. Every purchase helps put books into the hands of a child.
Personal-size gourmet popcorn. Flavors include Caribbean Caramel and Caribbean Caramel & White Cheddar.
Shareable-size gourmet popcorn. Jerk & White Cheddar flavor.
Mini canned soft drink. Options may include Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Diet Coke while supplies last.
16.9 oz bottled water
Any food box + mini soft drink (OR) water
Small gourmet popcorn + mini soft drink (OR) water
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!