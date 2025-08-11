Presidents Band Club, Inc.

Presidents Band Club, Inc.

About this event

Marion Harding Alumni Marching Band Night

420 Presidential Dr

Marion, OH 43302, USA

Alumni Band Registration Fee
$10

Includes dinner, rehearsal, and game participation at Harding Alumni Band Night, held in conjunction with Middle School Band Night. Wear your own Love Your Band shirt from the June 28 Baird-Wolfe event or purchase one separately. Proceeds benefit The Baird-Wolfe Music Legacy Fund at the Marion Community Foundation.

Love Your Band Uniform Shirt
$15

Gray alumni band shirt with full-front logo. Select if you need a uniform shirt for the event or if you’d like extras for family and friends. You may wear the shirt from the June 28 Baird-Wolfe event or purchase one here.

❤️🖤 Support the Legacy
Free

Extra donations entered in the white box below go directly to The Baird-Wolfe Music Legacy Fund at the Marion Community Foundation to keep music alive for future Harding musicians.

