Mark Keppel Instrumental Music Boosters Memberships 2025 - 2026

Bronze Level
$50

As a BRONZE donor, you will be informed of Booster events via email, as well as receive a custom-made canvas boat bag.
Silver Level
$100

As a SILVER donor, you will be informed of Booster events via email, receive free entry to student concerts, and receive a custom-made canvas boat bag.
Gold Level
$150

As a GOLD donor, you will be informed of Booster events via email, receive two free entries to student concerts, a polo shirt, and a custom-made canvas boat bag.
