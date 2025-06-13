Mark Keppel Instrumental Music Boosters
Mark Keppel Instrumental Music Boosters Memberships 2025 - 2026
Bronze Level
$50
As a BRONZE donor, you will be informed of Booster events via email, as well as receive a custom-made canvas boat bag.
Silver Level
$100
As a SILVER donor, you will be informed of Booster events via email, receive free entry to student concerts, and receive a custom-made canvas boat bag.
Gold Level
$150
As a GOLD donor, you will be informed of Booster events via email, receive two free entries to student concerts, a polo shirt, and a custom-made canvas boat bag.
