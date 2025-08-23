Mark Straz "Fuck Cancer Kinda Night" Silent Auction

VALUED AT $1500! The 2018 Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru bursts from the glass with a comparatively fruit-driven bouquet of cassis, cherries, wild berries and licorice. On the palate, it's full-bodied, fleshy and gourmand, with a ripe and enveloping core that almost entirely conceals its structuring tannins and a rich, expansive finish. This is one of the more front-loaded wines in the cellar, and it should have early appeal.