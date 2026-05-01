About the memberships
Renews monthly
Members of the Mark Twelve Recovery Circle will receive regular updates on our recovery programs and premium access to all Mark Twelve Recovery events. We'll also notify you when recovery scholarships become available and new Christian 12-step groups are established in your area.
Renews monthly
Program Sponsors are the foundation upon which we will build this ministry. They directly support our recovery coaching scholarship program and help us build and scale our fundraising and marketing efforts.
Renews monthly
Individuals with a deep love for Christian recovery and a desire to help build God's kingdom are invited to become Mark Twelve Recovery Patrons. Your monthly donation directly funds recovery coach training and scholarship programs.
Renews monthly
The Mark Twelve Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity registered with the IRS and the state of Massachusetts. Your contribution as a kingdom builder is fully tax deductible and includes sponsor recognition at all Mark Twelve Recovery public events, including our annual golf tournament.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!