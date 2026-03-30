Athziry Dia De Muertos Nfp

Offered by

Athziry Dia De Muertos Nfp

2 days Market

Market July 11-12 item
Market July 11-12
$200

2 days Market


Vendor Space (8x8 ft)

Each vendor will be assigned an 8x8 ft space, ideal for setting up a table, displaying products, and creating an engaging experience for attendees.


  • Space does NOT include table, chair, or tent. Vendors must bring their own setup.
  • Decorations are welcome as long as they fit within the assigned space.
  • Spaces are assigned to ensure a smooth flow of visitors.
  • Setup and breakdown times will be provided prior to the event.



Our markets are carefully curated to provide a family-friendly, cultural experience with strong foot traffic, giving vendors the opportunity to grow their brand and increase sales.


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