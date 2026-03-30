2 days Market





Vendor Space (8x8 ft)

Each vendor will be assigned an 8x8 ft space, ideal for setting up a table, displaying products, and creating an engaging experience for attendees.





Space does NOT include table, chair, or tent. Vendors must bring their own setup.

Decorations are welcome as long as they fit within the assigned space.

Spaces are assigned to ensure a smooth flow of visitors.

Setup and breakdown times will be provided prior to the event.









Our markets are carefully curated to provide a family-friendly, cultural experience with strong foot traffic, giving vendors the opportunity to grow their brand and increase sales.



