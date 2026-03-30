2 days Market
Vendor Space (8x8 ft)
Each vendor will be assigned an 8x8 ft space, ideal for setting up a table, displaying products, and creating an engaging experience for attendees.
- Space does NOT include table, chair, or tent. Vendors must bring their own setup.
- Decorations are welcome as long as they fit within the assigned space.
- Spaces are assigned to ensure a smooth flow of visitors.
- Setup and breakdown times will be provided prior to the event.
Our markets are carefully curated to provide a family-friendly, cultural experience with strong foot traffic, giving vendors the opportunity to grow their brand and increase sales.
2 days Market
Vendor Space (8x8 ft)
Each vendor will be assigned an 8x8 ft space, ideal for setting up a table, displaying products, and creating an engaging experience for attendees.
- Space does NOT include table, chair, or tent. Vendors must bring their own setup.
- Decorations are welcome as long as they fit within the assigned space.
- Spaces are assigned to ensure a smooth flow of visitors.
- Setup and breakdown times will be provided prior to the event.
Our markets are carefully curated to provide a family-friendly, cultural experience with strong foot traffic, giving vendors the opportunity to grow their brand and increase sales.