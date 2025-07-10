Market Makers Charity Tailgate for a Cause 2025 -BryantStrong Foundation

1000 Riverside Ave suite 550, Jacksonville, FL 32204, USA
Starting bid
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
Melting Pot Cookbook
Dip Gift Card ($45)
Bottle of Wine
Melting Pot Garlic and Wine Seasoning
Melting Pot Strawberry Plush
Est Value $1615
Starting bid
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
Melting Pot Cookbook
Dip Gift Card ($45)
Bottle of Wine
Melting Pot Garlic and Wine Seasoning
Melting Pot Plush and copper pot
Est Value $1625
Starting bid
Manifest Distillery Tour & Tasting for up to 8 people
A bottle of Manifest Bourbon
Est Value $460
Starting bid
Tour of the USS Orleck for up to 8 people
Manifest Gin
Olivia Cigar Variety Pack
Est Value $315
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More
Bottle of Moet Imperial Rose
Est Value $680
Starting bid
Albatross venue themed tees (XL & M), Stickers and Pins
Albatross Meal Vouchers for 2 (up to $30 each)
2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes
2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic
Taylor Swift Bucket
Est Value $700
Starting bid
One Free entry to any event at Albatross
Rebel Cask Strength Limited Edition
2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic
2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes
San Christobol Cigar Variety Pack
Est Value $480
Starting bid
Manifest Burbon
La Aroma De Cuba Cigar Variety Pack
Whiskey Ball Set
Whiskey and Cigar Bag with, lighter, Drew Estate water bottle, cigar cutter, Dapper D's Hat, and 2 cigars
Est value $470
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Coast at the Ritz Carlton Amelia Island ($200)
45 Minute Golf Lesson from the PGA Superstore
Ashton Cigar Variety Pack
$500 Credit toward Interior or Exterior paint or cabinet refinishing form Herzig Cabinets & Remodeling
Est Value $780
Starting bid
Olivia Cigar Variety Pack
Manifest Whiskey
Maggiano's Gift Card ($100)
Southern Table Hospitality Gift Card ($50)
2 Entrees for Cantina Laredo
2 Burgers from Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Est Value $310
Starting bid
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
Honeywell Smart Thermostat and Installation
2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes
2 car driveway cleaning from Heroes Power Washing INC
2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic
Candle Making Experience at Wick A Candle Bar
Est Value $2,700
Starting bid
Dutch Bros Jersey, Tee, Good Vibes hat and gift cards ($30)
Putter Fitting from PGA Superstore
3 burgers from Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Est Value $237
Starting bid
1 mighty kind CBD
2 mighty kind THC
420mg Bottle THC drink additive syrup
Herbal tea
1 live resin apple gummy
Hi Lite variety Pack
Treadwell rapid relief cream
Proleve CBD gummy
Proleve topical salve
Est Value $277
Starting bid
ZO Daily Skincare Program
Bracelets
Free Facial Gift card
Bottle of Wine
Est Val $300
Starting bid
$250 Credit toward backsplash design and installation form One of a Kind Tile Design LLC
Annual Platinum Maintenance Program and Honeywell Smart Thermostat and Installation from Great Dane Heating and Air
Free Kitchen and Bathroom Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
2 car driveway cleaning from Heroes Power Washing INC
Dutch Bros Tee, Hat and Gift Cards ($20)
Est Value $3,320
Starting bid
2 Dutch Bros Hats, 2 shirts, and 2 gift cards ($20)
Manifest Coffee Liqueur
Rocky Patel Cigar Variety Pack
Full bag fitting from PGA Superstore
Est Value $450
Starting bid
1 Year Membership to Blue Cypress Yoga
2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic
Free Wax up to $65
2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes
Gift Certificate to Jax Juice Bar ($50)
Est Value $2,040
Starting bid
2 bottles of wine
Gift card to The Hilltop Club ($100)
2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes
Free Bathroom Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
Dutch Bros Gift Card ($10)
Est Value $920
Starting bid
Candle Making Experience at Wick A Candle Bar
Bathroom Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
Annual Platinum Maintenance Program from Great Dane Heating and Air
Done for You Content Day from She Social (includes filming, editing and posting)
Dutch Bros Gift Card ($10)
River and Post Gift Card ($100)
2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic
2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes
Est Value $1550
Starting bid
Olivia Cigar Variety Pack
2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic
Southern Table Hospitality Gift Card ($50)
$1,000 toward Shower Remodel from One of a Kind Tile Design
Studio Driver Fitting from the PGA Superstore
Annual Platinum Maintenance Program and Honeywell Smart Thermostat and Installation from Great Dane Heating and Air
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
Est Value $2,800
Starting bid
Dutch Bros Gift Card ($20)
River Restaurant Group Gift Card ($100)
2 LA Fitness 3 DayPasses
Done for You Content Day from She Social (includes filming, editing and posting)
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling
$500 Credit toward Interior or Exterior paint or Cabinet refinishing form Herzig Cabinets & Remodeling
Est Value $1,710
Starting bid
Gift Card to Jax Juice Bar ($50)
Bounce House Rental for 8 hours
Escapology Gift Certificates ($100)
Congaree and Penn Animal Greet
Est Value $600
Starting bid
Bring home an authentic signed Tony Boselli jersey – the very first Jaguar to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame! Perfect for the ultimate Jags fan, this collectible celebrates one of the greatest to ever wear the black and teal. Whether you frame it for your fan cave or show it off on game day, this one-of-a-kind item is sure to be a conversation starter.
Starting bid
Tequila & Trevor – The Ultimate DUUUVAL Combo!
This isn’t your average bottle of tequila… it’s a bottle of 1800 Jose Cuervo Blanco signed by Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence! Pair that with a hilarious Florida Man bobblehead, and you’ve got the perfect mix of collectible and conversation starter.
Whether you display it proudly in your fan cave or save it for a legendary celebration, this set is one-of-a-kind – just like Trevor himself.
Starting bid
2 Night Stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville at Mayo
Gift Card to M Brothers at Mayo ($100)
Manifest Malted Rye Whiskey
Est Value $500
Starting bid
One on one coaching Session from author Michele DeCaul
Signed copy of I cant Take Back My Yes
Beautiful Keepsake Mug
Cozy Inspirational Socks
Est Value over $1,500
Starting bid
Bartaco Hat, Koozies, Sunglasses, and bandanna
Dinner for 4 at Bartaco
$50 Credit toward any event held at Bartaco
Pack of Sauces (Jalapeno, Habanero & Roja)
Cocktail Shaker
