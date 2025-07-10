Sales closed

Market Makers Charity Tailgate for a Cause 2025 -BryantStrong Foundation

The Melting Pot Cozy Gourmet Basket #1 item
$50

Starting bid

Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

Melting Pot Cookbook

Dip Gift Card ($45)

Bottle of Wine

Melting Pot Garlic and Wine Seasoning

Melting Pot Strawberry Plush

Est Value $1615

The Melting Pot Taste and Toast Basket #2 item
$50

Starting bid

Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

Melting Pot Cookbook

Dip Gift Card ($45)

Bottle of Wine

Melting Pot Garlic and Wine Seasoning

Melting Pot Plush and copper pot

Est Value $1625

Manifest's Barrel Aged Adventure Basket #3 item
$80

Starting bid

Manifest Distillery Tour & Tasting for up to 8 people

A bottle of Manifest Bourbon

Est Value $460


The Orleck's Admiral's Experience #4 item
$80

Starting bid

Tour of the USS Orleck for up to 8 people

Manifest Gin

Olivia Cigar Variety Pack

Est Value $315

The Ultimate Wine Experience Basket #5 item
$100

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More

Bottle of Moet Imperial Rose

Est Value $680

Metal Hair and Swifty Flair Basket #6 item
$40

Starting bid

Albatross venue themed tees (XL & M), Stickers and Pins

Albatross Meal Vouchers for 2 (up to $30 each)

2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes

2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic

Taylor Swift Bucket

Est Value $700

Barrels, Bands, and Balance Basket #7 item
$50

Starting bid

One Free entry to any event at Albatross

Rebel Cask Strength Limited Edition

2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic

2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes

San Christobol Cigar Variety Pack

Est Value $480

Dapper D's Whisky and Cigar Bag Basket #8 item
$80

Starting bid

Manifest Burbon

La Aroma De Cuba Cigar Variety Pack

Whiskey Ball Set

Whiskey and Cigar Bag with, lighter, Drew Estate water bottle, cigar cutter, Dapper D's Hat, and 2 cigars

Est value $470

The Gentleman's Day Basket #9 item
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to Coast at the Ritz Carlton Amelia Island ($200)

45 Minute Golf Lesson from the PGA Superstore

Ashton Cigar Variety Pack

$500 Credit toward Interior or Exterior paint or cabinet refinishing form Herzig Cabinets & Remodeling

Est Value $780

The Flavor Fix Basket #10 item
$50

Starting bid

Olivia Cigar Variety Pack

Manifest Whiskey

Maggiano's Gift Card ($100)

Southern Table Hospitality Gift Card ($50)

2 Entrees for Cantina Laredo

2 Burgers from Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Est Value $310

Total Refresh Experience Basket #11 item
$100

Starting bid

Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

Honeywell Smart Thermostat and Installation

2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes

2 car driveway cleaning from Heroes Power Washing INC

2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic

Candle Making Experience at Wick A Candle Bar

Est Value $2,700

Brews, Bites, and Birdies Basket #12 item
$50

Starting bid

Dutch Bros Jersey, Tee, Good Vibes hat and gift cards ($30)

Putter Fitting from PGA Superstore

3 burgers from Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Est Value $237

Living Land Farms Tension to Tranquility Basket #13 item
$50

Starting bid

1 mighty kind CBD

2 mighty kind THC

420mg Bottle THC drink additive syrup

Herbal tea

1 live resin apple gummy

Hi Lite variety Pack

Treadwell rapid relief cream

Proleve CBD gummy

Proleve topical salve

Est Value $277

Treat Yo'self Basket from Jennie Evans NaturalMed Spa #14 item
$60

Starting bid

ZO Daily Skincare Program

Bracelets

Free Facial Gift card

Bottle of Wine

Est Val $300

The Home Boss Experience Basket #15 item
$100

Starting bid

$250 Credit toward backsplash design and installation form One of a Kind Tile Design LLC

Annual Platinum Maintenance Program and Honeywell Smart Thermostat and Installation from Great Dane Heating and Air

Free Kitchen and Bathroom Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

2 car driveway cleaning from Heroes Power Washing INC

Dutch Bros Tee, Hat and Gift Cards ($20)
Est Value $3,320

Smoke Sip and Swing Basket #16 item
$50

Starting bid

2 Dutch Bros Hats, 2 shirts, and 2 gift cards ($20)

Manifest Coffee Liqueur

Rocky Patel Cigar Variety Pack

Full bag fitting from PGA Superstore

Est Value $450

Zen and Bare it Basket #17 item
$60

Starting bid

1 Year Membership to Blue Cypress Yoga

2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic

Free Wax up to $65

2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes

Gift Certificate to Jax Juice Bar ($50)
Est Value $2,040

Hilltop to Home Basket #18 item
$40

Starting bid

2 bottles of wine

Gift card to The Hilltop Club ($100)

2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes

Free Bathroom Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

Dutch Bros Gift Card ($10)

Est Value $920

Relax and Glow Pro Basket #19 item
$100

Starting bid

Candle Making Experience at Wick A Candle Bar

Bathroom Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

Annual Platinum Maintenance Program from Great Dane Heating and Air

Done for You Content Day from She Social (includes filming, editing and posting)

Dutch Bros Gift Card ($10)

River and Post Gift Card ($100)

2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic

2 LA Fitness 3 Day Passes

Est Value $1550

The High Roller Home Package #20 item
$100

Starting bid

Olivia Cigar Variety Pack

2 Gift Certificates to Performance Place Chiropractic

Southern Table Hospitality Gift Card ($50)

$1,000 toward Shower Remodel from One of a Kind Tile Design

Studio Driver Fitting from the PGA Superstore
Annual Platinum Maintenance Program and Honeywell Smart Thermostat and Installation from Great Dane Heating and Air
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

Est Value $2,800

The Work Hard Glow Hard Bundle #21 item
$40

Starting bid

Dutch Bros Gift Card ($20)

River Restaurant Group Gift Card ($100)

2 LA Fitness 3 DayPasses

Done for You Content Day from She Social (includes filming, editing and posting)
Free Kitchen Design from Herzig Cabinets and Remodeling

$500 Credit toward Interior or Exterior paint or Cabinet refinishing form Herzig Cabinets & Remodeling
Est Value $1,710

Family Juice Jumps and Journeys Bundle #22 item
$80

Starting bid

Gift Card to Jax Juice Bar ($50)

Bounce House Rental for 8 hours

Escapology Gift Certificates ($100)

Congaree and Penn Animal Greet

Est Value $600

Authentic Signed Jersey from Toni Boselli #23 item
$60

Starting bid

Bring home an authentic signed Tony Boselli jersey – the very first Jaguar to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame! Perfect for the ultimate Jags fan, this collectible celebrates one of the greatest to ever wear the black and teal. Whether you frame it for your fan cave or show it off on game day, this one-of-a-kind item is sure to be a conversation starter.

Bottle of Jose Cuervo Blanco 1800 signed by Trevor Lawrence item
$50

Starting bid

Tequila & Trevor – The Ultimate DUUUVAL Combo!

This isn’t your average bottle of tequila… it’s a bottle of 1800 Jose Cuervo Blanco signed by Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence! Pair that with a hilarious Florida Man bobblehead, and you’ve got the perfect mix of collectible and conversation starter.


Whether you display it proudly in your fan cave or save it for a legendary celebration, this set is one-of-a-kind – just like Trevor himself.

Sip Savor and Staycation Basket #25 item
$80

Starting bid

2 Night Stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville at Mayo

Gift Card to M Brothers at Mayo ($100)

Manifest Malted Rye Whiskey

Est Value $500

The Empowerment and Inspiration Basket #26 item
$40

Starting bid

One on one coaching Session from author Michele DeCaul

Signed copy of I cant Take Back My Yes

Beautiful Keepsake Mug

Cozy Inspirational Socks

Est Value over $1,500

The Bartaco Party Pack #27 item
$40

Starting bid

Bartaco Hat, Koozies, Sunglasses, and bandanna

Dinner for 4 at Bartaco

$50 Credit toward any event held at Bartaco

Pack of Sauces (Jalapeno, Habanero & Roja)

Cocktail Shaker

