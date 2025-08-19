Market Under the Stars

211 N Monroe St

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

Advance Ticket
$40

Your $40 ticket reflects the real cost of the event and the outreach it supports. Feeling generous? Feel free to give more in the donation box below! If $40 is a stretch for you, we invite you to contact a member of the clergy in confidence. We want every St. John’s parishioner to be part of this joyful evening.

I cannot attend, but want to support Outreach Ministries.
$40

If you are unable to attend Market Under the Stars, but would like to support our Outreach Ministries, you are most welcome to make a donation in the donation box below.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing