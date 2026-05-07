VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

About this event

Stop Losing Deals Between “Hello” and Closing-with Kevin Areia

760 Margrave Dr

Reno, NV 89502, USA

Member ticket
Free

As a member this is a free benefit to you! 🎉

Event includes lunch & drinks and an opportunity to network before and after with other VAREP members and Strategic Partners.

Non Member Ticket
$25

Non-Member pricing includes lunch & drinks and an opportunity to network before and after with other VAREP members and Strategic Partners.


Want to save on future lunch and learns? Consider becoming a member and lunch & learns will be free to you as a member.

Raffle Tickets
$20

🎉 Arm-Length Raffle Tickets = BIG Chances to Win! 🎉


Why buy one when you can grab an arm-length of raffle tickets? Stack the odds in your favor and boost your chances to win one of our many amazing raffle prizes 🏆✨


Best part? Every ticket supports our Help-A-Vet Fund, directly benefiting local veterans 🇺🇸💙 Win big, give back, and feel great doing it!

Luncheon Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Lunch & Learn with an opportunity to speak to our attendees about your services.


Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.


This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.

Add a donation for VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

$

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