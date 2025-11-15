U4H Marketplace

African Batik Tablecloths & Sarongs
$40

Tablecloths and sarongs in striking graphic African patterns, prices as marked. Handmade in Africa.

Full Prenatal Screening item
Full Prenatal Screening
$25

Blood pressure + lab tests + an ultrasound to be administered in Misaje Hospital. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.

3 Full Prenatal Screenings item
3 Full Prenatal Screenings
$75

Blood pressure + lab tests + an ultrasound to be administered in Misaje Hospital = $25. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.

Royal Indigo Batik Wall Hanging item
Royal Indigo Batik Wall Hanging
$3,600

A 100-year-old magnificent 6' x 17' assembly of beautiful wax-patterned batik donated by designer Tucker Robbins, this truly unique piece was on display at the Queens Museum show. It was the first time an African collection was exhibited by a US museum. Handmade in Cameroon.

Shaa or Massa Maker Business Expansion
$250

Help a women invest in her Shaa or Massa business to increase her income to cover family healthcare.

Knitted Cotton Cap with Cowhide item
Knitted Cotton Cap with Cowhide
$50

Trimmed with cowhide on both left and right, this statement cotton cap is colorful and flattering. Handmade in Cameroon.

Antique African Iron Currency Blade item
Antique African Iron Currency Blade
$1,200

A rare African antique iron currency blade, also known as "Mfunte" or "Suu" currency. It was used 150 years ago as a form of payment among various tribes in Nigeria and Cameroon, often for significant transactions like dowry payments.


Height appox: 22 inches

1 Delivery Fee in Misaje Hospital item
1 Delivery Fee in Misaje Hospital
$50

The fee for a medically supervised delivery in the local hospital, 20 km from Dumbo.

Beret-like Round-Top Hats
$50

These stylish hats are an eye-catching version of a beret, in various striking colors. Handmade in Cameroon.

1 Mama Kit item
1 Mama Kit
$50

Our gift to pregnant women, it's a delivery kit (surgical gloves, an umbilical cord clamp, and disinfectant), with items for a newborn (a bottle, bibs, clothes, blankets and a thermometer) and for the mother (sanitary pads, lotion and soap). Many women can't afford to buy these basic things.

10 Mama Kits item
10 Mama Kits
$500

Our gift to pregnant women, it's a delivery kit (surgical gloves, an umbilical cord clamp, and disinfectant), with items for a newborn (a bottle, bibs, clothes, blankets and a thermometer) and for the mother (sanitary pads, lotion and soap). Many women can't afford to buy these basic things.

Black Woven Cap
$50

3 of each, woven in fiber or palm fiber. Handmade in Cameroon.

Ceremonial Porcupine Cap item
Ceremonial Porcupine Cap
$150

Decorated with with porcupine and cowry shells, this cap is worn for ceremonies and special events. Handmade in Cameroon.

Knitted Cap with Double Rasta Braid item
Knitted Cap with Double Rasta Braid
$50

Like the design of the cowhide cap, this is decorated with Rasta braids on both sides. Handmade in Cameroon.

Round Top Cotton Cap item
Round Top Cotton Cap
$50

A round top cotton cap trimmed with colorful Rasta braids is a unique style piece. Handmade in Cameroon.

Knitted Cotton Cap with Horns item
Knitted Cotton Cap with Horns
$50

Make a colorful statement with this knitted cap adorned with stylized horns. Handmade in Cameroon.

Royal Indigo Batik Hat item
Royal Indigo Batik Hat
$50

A flat top batik hat in a royal indigo fabric pattern made with wax, this hat adds sophisticated style every time you wear it. Handmade in Cameroon.

Royal Indigo Batik Scarf item
Royal Indigo Batik Scarf
$40

A soft and stylish cotton scaft in traditional indigo with designs created with wax. Handmade in Cameroon.

Men's Bracelets item
Men's Bracelets
$30

Decorated handsomely with conch shells, royal indigo batik or beads, you can choose which ones match your style. Handmade in Cameroon.

Royal Beaded Necklaces
$40

Created in resin in dramatic white or black, these accessories are sure to catch the eye. Handmade in Cameroon.

Royal Blue Bead Necklaces
$40

The graphic designs on these traditional beads will set you apart, Cameroon-style! Handmade in Cameroon.

Royal Blue Bead Bracelets item
Royal Blue Bead Bracelets
$40

Add these graphic blue bead designs to jazz up any outfit, Cameroon-style! Handmade in Cameroon.

Traditional Cups item
Traditional Cups
$20

Made from local horn and wood, these traditional vessels are decorative and fun. Handmade in Cameroon.

Round Top Caps for Kids item
Round Top Caps for Kids
$30

Smaller beret-like knitted round-top caps for stylish kids. Handmade in Cameroon.

Antique Ceiling Cover from the Philippines item
Antique Ceiling Cover from the Philippines
$1,500

Handcrafted 50 years ago by the Muslim community in Mindanao in the Philippines, and donated by designer Tucker Robbins, this is a transformational additon to your decor.

