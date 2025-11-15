U4H Marketplace

Tablecloths and sarongs in striking graphic African patterns, prices as marked. Handmade in Africa.
Blood pressure + lab tests + an ultrasound to be administered in Misaje Hospital. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.
Blood pressure + lab tests + an ultrasound to be administered in Misaje Hospital = $25. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.
A 100-year-old magnificent 6' x 17' assembly of beautiful wax-patterned batik donated by designer Tucker Robbins, this truly unique piece was on display at the Queens Museum show. It was the first time an African collection was exhibited by a US museum. Handmade in Cameroon.
Help a women invest in her Shaa or Massa business to increase her income to cover family healthcare.
Trimmed with cowhide on both left and right, this statement cotton cap is colorful and flattering. Handmade in Cameroon.
A rare African antique iron currency blade, also known as "Mfunte" or "Suu" currency. It was used 150 years ago as a form of payment among various tribes in Nigeria and Cameroon, often for significant transactions like dowry payments.
Height appox: 22 inches
The fee for a medically supervised delivery in the local hospital, 20 km from Dumbo.
These stylish hats are an eye-catching version of a beret, in various striking colors. Handmade in Cameroon.
Our gift to pregnant women, it's a delivery kit (surgical gloves, an umbilical cord clamp, and disinfectant), with items for a newborn (a bottle, bibs, clothes, blankets and a thermometer) and for the mother (sanitary pads, lotion and soap). Many women can't afford to buy these basic things.
3 of each, woven in fiber or palm fiber. Handmade in Cameroon.
Decorated with with porcupine and cowry shells, this cap is worn for ceremonies and special events. Handmade in Cameroon.
Like the design of the cowhide cap, this is decorated with Rasta braids on both sides. Handmade in Cameroon.
A round top cotton cap trimmed with colorful Rasta braids is a unique style piece. Handmade in Cameroon.
Make a colorful statement with this knitted cap adorned with stylized horns. Handmade in Cameroon.
A flat top batik hat in a royal indigo fabric pattern made with wax, this hat adds sophisticated style every time you wear it. Handmade in Cameroon.
A soft and stylish cotton scaft in traditional indigo with designs created with wax. Handmade in Cameroon.
Decorated handsomely with conch shells, royal indigo batik or beads, you can choose which ones match your style. Handmade in Cameroon.
Created in resin in dramatic white or black, these accessories are sure to catch the eye. Handmade in Cameroon.
The graphic designs on these traditional beads will set you apart, Cameroon-style! Handmade in Cameroon.
Add these graphic blue bead designs to jazz up any outfit, Cameroon-style! Handmade in Cameroon.
Made from local horn and wood, these traditional vessels are decorative and fun. Handmade in Cameroon.
Smaller beret-like knitted round-top caps for stylish kids. Handmade in Cameroon.
Handcrafted 50 years ago by the Muslim community in Mindanao in the Philippines, and donated by designer Tucker Robbins, this is a transformational additon to your decor.
