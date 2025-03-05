Marketplace Advertisement

Hosted by
About this event
HSC.org website Marketplace section ad placement.
Written ad on website. Also, your organization plus accompanying photo (Minimum Size: 1200 x 630 pixels.
Maximum File Size: 8MB) will be featured three times (upon ad acceptance and at two and four month intervals) on our Facebook page with over 12.6K followers and our Instagram account. On choose ONE category.
HSC.org website Marketplace section ad placement in two categories.Written ad on website. Also, your organization plus accompanying photo (Minimum Size: 1200 x 630 pixels. Maximum File Size: 8MB) will be featured three times (upon ad acceptance and at two and four month intervals) on our Facebook page with over 12.6K followers and our Instagram account. Only choose TWO categories.
HSC.org website Marketplace section ad placement in 3 categories. Written ad on website. Also, your organization plus accompanying photo (Minimum Size: 1200 x 630 pixels. Maximum File Size: 8MB) will be featured three times (upon ad acceptance and at two and four month intervals) on our Facebook page with over 12.6K followers and our Instagram account. Only choose THREE categories.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!