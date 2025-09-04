Markets & Special Events

Hosted by
This is a $10.00 fee for Vendor to be participating in the Fall Festival - Trunk or Treat Event at AAEC 3775 E Union Hills Dr Phoenix AZ.
We will send additional information regarding the event, including setup information once this fee has been paid.
This is a Tax-Deductible Fee and therefor non-refundable. Thank you.
This is the Application Fee for Season 4 of the Markets. This is not the event fee as that is a separate fee per event/date.
We will send additional information regarding the events and markets, including setup information once this fee has been paid.
This is a Tax-Deductible Fee and therefor non-refundable. Thank you.
