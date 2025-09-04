Mavyn

Markets & Special Events

Vendor for Trunk or Treat Event - Fall Festival item
Vendor for Trunk or Treat Event - Fall Festival
$10

This is a $10.00 fee for Vendor to be participating in the Fall Festival - Trunk or Treat Event at AAEC 3775 E Union Hills Dr Phoenix AZ.


We will send additional information regarding the event, including setup information once this fee has been paid.


This is a Tax-Deductible Fee and therefor non-refundable. Thank you.


  • Make sure when paying if you do not wish to donate to the Zeffy Platform that you zero out that section. - No Refunds will be given for you not making sure you zero out or do a reduced dollar amount to Zeffy. Mavyn/32nd Street Market/ Homestead Community is not responsible for these fees. *
Season Application Fee for 25/26 Season item
Season Application Fee for 25/26 Season
$30

This is the Application Fee for Season 4 of the Markets. This is not the event fee as that is a separate fee per event/date.


We will send additional information regarding the events and markets, including setup information once this fee has been paid.


This is a Tax-Deductible Fee and therefor non-refundable. Thank you.


  • Make sure when paying if you do not wish to donate to the Zeffy Platform that you zero out that section. - No Refunds will be given for you not making sure you zero out or do a reduced dollar amount to Zeffy. Mavyn/32nd Street Market/ Homestead Community is not responsible for these fees. *
