Marlboro Historical & Cultural Alliance's 2026 Membership Campaign

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until December 31
· Quarterly kids’ newsletter highlighting events throughout the year
· Special "junior curator" badge
· Museum sticker
· Birthday card from the museum
Valid until December 31
· Quarterly kids’ newsletter highlighting events throughout the year
· Special "junior curator" badge
· Museum sticker
· Birthday card from the museum
Valid until December 31
· Quarterly MHCS newsletter
· 2 museum decals
· Museum Member card with discounts from local restaurants and businesses
Valid until December 31
· Quarterly MHCA newsletter
· 2 museum decals
· Museum Member card with discounts from local restaurants and businesses
Valid until December 31
· Enjoy the Member benefits, plus:
· 10% discount on select items in the museum gift shop
Valid until December 31
· Enjoy the Benefactor benefits, plus:
· 2 museum mugs
Valid until December 30
· Enjoy the Patron benefits, plus:
· 2 museum T-shirts
Valid until December 31
· Enjoy the Director’s Club benefits, plus:
· Preferred seating at events
· Exclusive preview of new exhibits/programs
· Invitation to the Annual Donor Appreciation Luncheon/Dinner
Valid until December 31
· Enjoy the President’s Circle benefits, plus:
· Your name on a seat in the auditorium or plaque in the lobby, as available
Valid until December 31
· Enjoy the Founders level benefits, plus:
· First right of refusal on sponsoring major exhibitions or signature programs
· Input opportunity on one program or exhibition theme annually (advisory, not controlling)
$
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