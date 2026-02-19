Marlboro Historical & Cultural Alliance

Offered by

Marlboro Historical & Cultural Alliance

About the memberships

Marlboro Historical & Cultural Alliance's 2026 Membership Campaign

Kids' Club: one (1) child
$5

Valid until December 31

·       Quarterly kids’ newsletter highlighting events throughout the year

·       Special "junior curator" badge

·       Museum sticker

·       Birthday card from the museum

Kids' Club: three (3) or more children in the same family
$12.50

Valid until December 31

·       Quarterly kids’ newsletter highlighting events throughout the year

·       Special "junior curator" badge

·       Museum sticker

·       Birthday card from the museum

Senior (Age 65+): Individual
$5

Valid until December 31

·       Quarterly MHCS newsletter

·       2 museum decals

·       Museum Member card with discounts from local restaurants and businesses

Member
$12.50

Valid until December 31

·       Quarterly MHCA newsletter

·       2 museum decals

·       Museum Member card with discounts from local restaurants and businesses

Benefactor
$25

Valid until December 31

·       Enjoy the Member benefits, plus:

·       10% discount on select items in the museum gift shop

Patron
$50

Valid until December 31

·       Enjoy the Benefactor benefits, plus:

·       2 museum mugs

Director's Club
$125

Valid until December 30

·       Enjoy the Patron benefits, plus:

·       2 museum T-shirts

President's Circle
$500

Valid until December 31

·       Enjoy the Director’s Club benefits, plus:

·       Preferred seating at events

·       Exclusive preview of new exhibits/programs

·       Invitation to the Annual Donor Appreciation Luncheon/Dinner

Founders
$2,500

Valid until December 31

·       Enjoy the President’s Circle benefits, plus:

·       Your name on a seat in the auditorium or plaque in the lobby, as available

Legacy Society
$5,000

Valid until December 31

·       Enjoy the Founders level benefits, plus:

·       First right of refusal on sponsoring major exhibitions or signature programs

·       Input opportunity on one program or exhibition theme annually (advisory, not controlling)

Add a donation for Marlboro Historical & Cultural Alliance

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