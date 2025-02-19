Maroon & Gold Silent Auction

Tee off with the stars at the 2nd Stroke Awareness Celebrity Golf Invitational hosted by United Stroke Alliance + Encompass Health at the stunning Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, AZ!
This exclusive package includes:
🏌️♂️ Entry for Two Players on May 8th, 2025
🍽 Breakfast, Lunch & Drinks
🎟 Encompass Golden Ticket (includes entry into all drawings, mulligans & raffle tickets)
⭐ Paired with Two Other Players + One Retired NFL/MLB Player
Enjoy a day of championship golf, top-tier hospitality, and unforgettable memories—all while supporting a great cause!
📍 Location: Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Scottsdale, AZ
✈ Travel & accommodations not included
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫
DIAMOND ITEM: Exclusive Private Party at Haven on the Farm
$500
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟓𝟎𝟎
Host an unforgettable event in the stunning bar area of Haven on the Farm! Whether it's a holiday celebration, company gathering, birthday party, or special occasion, this picturesque venue provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of fun and memories.
This package includes exclusive use of the bar area for four hours. The space accommodates up to 150 guests, ensuring plenty of room to mingle and celebrate. Alcohol and food are not included but will be available for purchase at a cash bar.
Event date to be mutually agreed upon. Expires February 1, 2026.
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦
DIAMOND ITEM: Elite Sports Recovery
$400
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎
Elevate your performance and recovery with this ONE-YEAR MVP Membership to Elite Sports Recovery! Whether you're an athlete pushing your limits or simply looking to prioritize wellness, this exclusive package has everything you need to stay at the top of your game.
Membership Benefits Include:
✅ Unlimited Access to the state-of-the-art Recovery Room
✅ FREE Injury Evaluations performed by Certified Athletic Trainers
✅ 10% OFF all Athletic Training & Massage Therapy Services
This membership is valid for one year from the date of activation and is limited to one person only. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to invest in your health and recovery!
Bid now and give your body the care it deserves!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲
GOLD ITEM: VIP Parking
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of your own reserved parking spot for an entire year! The winning bidder will have the exclusive opportunity to choose their preferred location—either in the main lot or on the pool side of the high school. No more searching for a space during busy events or school functions!
Make every arrival stress-free with this prime parking perk.
Restrictions: Valid for the 2025-2026 school year.
GOLD ITEM: VIP Seating at Class of 2025 Graduation
$150
Starting bid
Make graduation day extra special with VIP reserved seating for six guests at the 2025 Dunlap High School Graduation on May 18, 2025, at the Bradley University Renaissance Coliseum. No need to arrive early or worry about finding the perfect spot—your premium seats will ensure a stress-free and unforgettable experience as you celebrate your graduate’s big moment!
GOLD ITEM: Golf with Dunlap's Very Own Sydney Hunt at CCP
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf with food and drink at the Country Club of Peoria with Dunlap High School's very own Sydney Hunt (Sophomore). Sydney is a regular at the Country Club of Peoria and looks forward to helping your 3-some navigate the course. Sydney was named 2024 Peoria Journal Star All-Area High School Girl Golf Player of the Year, Independent Sports Club Female golfer of the Year, and First Team Mid-Illini All-Conference Player as just a sophomore.
Play must be scheduled Tuesday-Thursday.
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 & 𝐒𝐲𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭
Dunlap Athletic Package: Men
$125
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟐𝟓
Show your Eagle pride with this ultimate Dunlap Athletics package! This bundle includes exclusive Dunlap Athletic Gear, perfect for game days, workouts, or casual wear. Included is a Men's XL Sweatshirt, XL T-Shirt, Men's Stocking Hat and Under Armour Backpack.
Take your game analysis to the next level with a Hudl TV subscription for the 2025-2026 school year, giving you access to game film, highlights, and insights to stay ahead of the competition.
To top it all off, enjoy one All Family Sports Pass for the 2025-2026 school year, granting you admission to all Dunlap home sporting events—so you never miss a moment of the action!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Dunlap Athletics Package: Women
$125
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟐𝟓
This ultimate athletic package is perfect for Dunlap sports fans and families! Get geared up and ready for the season with a selection of premium Dunlap athletic items, plus exclusive access to all the action. The package includes:
Dunlap Athletic Gear:
Women’s Medium T-Shirt
Women’s Medium Sweatshirt
Black Baseball Hat
Under Armour Backpack
Hudl TV Subscription: Enjoy a subscription to Hudl TV for the 2025-2026 school year, giving you access to live-streamed games, highlights, and exclusive content.
All Family Sports Pass: This pass grants your entire family access to all sports events for the 2025-2026 school year—cheer on your teams all year long!
Don’t miss out on this amazing package that brings you closer to Dunlap sports! Bid today to support your teams and stay stylish all year long!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Dunlap Athletics: Family
$125
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟐𝟓
Show your school spirit and gear up for the 2025-2026 school year with this amazing Dunlap Athletic Package! Perfect for fans and families, this bundle includes stylish athletic gear, exclusive subscriptions, and access to all the sports action:
Dunlap Athletic Gear:
Unisex Large T-shirt in White
Unisex Large T-shirt in Gold
Women’s Large Sweatshirt
White Baseball Hat
Mini Under Armour Storage Case for all your essentials
Hudl TV Subscription: Enjoy a full subscription to Hudl TV for the 2025-2026 school year, with access to live-streamed games, highlights, and exclusive sports content.
All Family Sports Pass: This pass grants your entire family access to all Dunlap sports events for the 2025-2026 school year—never miss a game!
Show your support for Dunlap athletics and get ready for an exciting year ahead! Bid now for the perfect combination of gear and access to all the action!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Dunlap Athletics: Women #2
$125
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟐𝟓
Get ready to show off your school spirit with this incredible Dunlap Athletic Package #4! Whether you're a fan, a student, or part of the Dunlap community, this package offers stylish gear and exclusive access to all the sports action:
Dunlap Athletic Gear:
Unisex Large Gold T-Shirt
Women’s Medium Sweatshirt
Women’s Large Pullover
Black Baseball Hat
Under Armour Crossbody Bag (perfect for carrying your essentials in style)
Hudl TV Subscription: Enjoy a full subscription to Hudl TV for the 2025-2026 school year, giving you access to live-streamed games, highlights, and exclusive sports content from Dunlap athletics.
All Family Sports Pass: This pass provides your entire family with access to all sports events for the 2025-2026 school year—never miss a moment of the action!
Bid now to sport your Dunlap pride, stay connected to all the sports excitement, and enjoy a fantastic year ahead!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Coach Small City Tote Bag and Matching Wallet
$150
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟓𝟎
Elevate your style with this stunning Coach Small City Tote Bag, perfectly paired with a matching Long Zip Around Wallet. Designed for both fashion and function, the tote features a sleek, versatile design with ample space for your daily essentials. The coordinating wallet keeps your cards, cash, and valuables organized in effortless style. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or enjoying a night out, this luxury Coach set is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality.
Bid now for the chance to add this timeless duo to your collection!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐉𝐢𝐦 & 𝐉𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲
The Ultimate Ninja Cooler
$50
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟎𝟎
Stay cool wherever you go with this high-performance Ninja Cooler! Designed for durability and maximum ice retention, this sleek and sturdy cooler is perfect for tailgates, camping trips, backyard barbecues, and more. Keep your favorite beverages and snacks chilled in style with this must-have addition to your outdoor adventures.
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐲 & 𝐓𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡
Clue Luxury Edition Board Game – A Timeless Classic in Style
$100
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟎𝟎
Upgrade your game nights with the Clue Luxury Edition, a beautifully crafted version of the beloved mystery game. This elegant edition features a three-dimensional mansion board, gold-tone accents, and deluxe game pieces, making it a stunning addition to any collection. Gather your friends and family, channel your inner detective, and solve the mystery in true style!
Was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the candlestick? Bid now and find out!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐉𝐢𝐦 & 𝐉𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲
Theragun Mini Massager & $100 to Dick’s Sporting Goods
$125
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟎𝟎
Soothe sore muscles and recover like a pro with the Theragun Mini Massager in sleek black! This compact yet powerful device delivers deep muscle treatment anytime, anywhere—perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone in need of relaxation. Plus, enjoy a $100 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods, where you can stock up on top-quality gear, apparel, or fitness essentials. Whether you're recovering post-workout or just treating yourself, this package is the ultimate combination of wellness and performance.
Don’t miss out—bid now for this game-changing duo!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐁𝐨𝐛 & 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲
Pop-A-Shot
$150
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟎𝟎
Bring the excitement of the arcade to your home with this Pop-A-Shot Basketball Game! Perfect for friendly competitions, this interactive game features multiple play modes, electronic scoring, and durable construction for endless fun. Whether you're sharpening your shooting skills or challenging friends and family, this fast-paced game is a slam dunk for any game room, basement, or man cave!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Dinner & A Movie Date Night
$120
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟖𝟎
Enjoy the ultimate night out with this fantastic Dinner & a Movie Package! Indulge in a delicious seafood feast with a $150 gift card to The Fish House, where you can savor fresh catches and signature dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. After your meal, head over to AMC Theaters with a $50 gift card to catch the latest blockbuster or your favorite film. Whether it's a casual date night or a fun evening with friends, this package has everything you need for a perfect night of dining and entertainment.
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐢𝐦 & 𝐉𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲
8-in-1 Portable Power Source & $25 Gas Card
$125
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟕𝟓
Be prepared for anything with this 8-in-1 Portable Power Source, the ultimate all-in-one roadside companion! Whether you’re facing a dead battery, low tire pressure, or need a reliable power source on the go, this versatile unit has you covered. Features include:
✅ Emergency Jumper – Get your vehicle back on the road in no time
✅ 140-Watt Inverter – Power small electronics wherever you are
✅ Air Compressor – Quickly inflate tires or sports equipment
✅ Unit Battery Generator – Reliable backup power when needed
✅ 5 LED Worklight & Emergency Flasher – Stay visible and safe in any situation
✅ 12V & USB Power Sources – Charge your devices anytime, anywhere
Plus, this package includes a $25 gas card, giving you a little extra fuel for your next adventure!
Bid now and stay powered up wherever life takes you!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐁𝐨𝐛 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚
Perfect Practice Golf Putting Mat & Titleist Pro V1 Golf Bal
$100
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟐𝟎
Take your golf game to the next level with this Perfect Practice Golf Putting Mat, designed to help you refine your putting skills with every stroke. Featuring an automatic ball return and realistic green-like surface, this mat is perfect for golfers of all levels looking to sharpen their short game from the comfort of home or the office. To complete the package, you'll also receive a box of premium Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, known for their exceptional distance, control, and feel on the course.
Bid now and bring the putting green to you!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐁𝐨𝐛 & 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟖𝟎
Kickstart your fitness journey with this Sculpt Mode Fitness Basket, featuring a 1-month unlimited membership to Sculpt Mode Fitness! Enjoy high-energy workouts, expert coaching, and a supportive community to help you reach your fitness goals.
Whether you're looking to build strength, improve endurance, or simply stay active, this membership gives you access to a variety of workouts designed to challenge and motivate you. Perfect for beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike!
Also included in a limited editions Black Croma 40 oz. Stanley H2.0 Quencher!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
O'Connor Detailing
$40
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟕𝟓
Get your vehicle looking its best this winter with the O’Connor Detailing Package! This premium Winter Decontamination Exterior Detail will give your car the protection and shine it deserves. Included in the package:
Multi-step Hand Wash: A thorough, hand-applied wash to remove dirt and grime, ensuring your vehicle is spotless from top to bottom.
Clay Bar Treatment: Removes stubborn contaminants from the surface, leaving the paint smooth and ready for protection.
Paint Sealant: A high-quality sealant applied to create a protective barrier against the elements, giving your car a long-lasting shine and protection from harsh winter conditions.
Bid now for a comprehensive winter detail that will keep your car looking brand new and protected all season long!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐎'𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠
Bright Smile Bundle
$40
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟔𝟎
Achieve a radiant, confident smile with this Bright Smile Bundle! This package includes the Opalescence Go Tooth Whitening System, a professional-grade whitening treatment designed for easy, at-home use, delivering noticeable results in just days.
Also included is the Oral-B 1500 Electric Toothbrush, featuring powerful, dentist-recommended technology to remove plaque and improve gum health with every brush.
Upgrade your oral care routine and enjoy a brighter, healthier smile!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥
Travel with Confindence
$25
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟓𝟎
Travel with confidence and ease with this premium hardside expandable carry-on luggage featuring spinner wheels and a built-in TSA lock for ultimate security and convenience. Whether you're heading on a weekend getaway or a business trip, this durable and lightweight suitcase is designed to keep your belongings safe and organized.
To make sure you never lose track of your luggage, this package also includes a 4-pack of Apple AirTags—the perfect travel companion for keeping tabs on your suitcase, backpack, or any essentials. Simply connect them to your Apple device and enjoy peace of mind on every trip!
Bid now and travel smarter with this must-have luggage set!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐁𝐨𝐛 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚
Club Car Wash
$40
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟐𝟎
Keep your car looking spotless with a 3-month MVP Unlimited Membership to Club Car Wash! Enjoy premium, unlimited washes that include top-tier services like tire shine, ceramic seal, underbody flush, and more—all designed to keep your vehicle in pristine condition. With convenient locations and a quick, hassle-free process, you’ll always drive away with a showroom shine.
Bid now for three months of unlimited car washes and keep your ride looking its best!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡
My Dog's Bakery
$40
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟎
Spoil your pup with the ultimate treat-filled experience in the My Dog’s Bakery Ultimate Package! This amazing bundle includes everything your dog will love, from tasty snacks to fun accessories:
Cali Fluff Heart Lick Mat: A soothing, interactive mat perfect for keeping your dog entertained while enjoying their favorite spreads.
Farm Hounds Turkey Trainers: Delicious and healthy turkey treats, ideal for training or rewarding your dog.
MDB Beef Woofers: Savory, crunchy beef treats that your dog will love to munch on.
BARK by Dog Squeaky Dog Bone: A fun squeaky toy that will keep your pup engaged and entertained for hours.
Geometry Cool Pup Paw Towel (18x18in): A stylish, absorbent towel to keep your dog dry after a play session or bath.
Buddy Budder Relac Rover (4 oz Squeeze Pack): A tasty, calming peanut butter spread that’s perfect for licking or adding to treats.
Winnie Lou Greens & Cheddar Pretzels: A unique and irresistible snack your dog will enjoy—crunchy and full of flavor!
This package is a must-have for any dog lover who wants to treat their pet to the best! Bid now for a fun, tasty, and relaxing experience for your four-legged companion!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐌𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐠'𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲
Peoria Chiefs – Premium Seats & Fireworks Night
$50
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟎
Experience an unforgettable night at the ballpark with 4 tickets to see the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, June 6, 2025! These prime seats in Section 112 (behind the visitors’ dugout, Seats 1-4) put you right in the action, offering an incredible view of the game. To top off the excitement, stay for a spectacular post-game fireworks show that will light up the night sky!
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy America’s favorite pastime in style—place your bid today!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐲 & 𝐓𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐫
Your Chance to Win Big!
$40
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟎
Feeling lucky? This package includes $110 worth of lottery tickets, giving you plenty of chances to scratch, match, and win big! Whether you're dreaming of a jackpot or just love the thrill of the game, this could be your ticket to an exciting payday.
Will fortune be on your side? Place your bid and take your shot at winning!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Treat yourself or a loved one to an unforgettable dining experience with a $50 Gift Card to Alexander’s Steakhouse. Known for its exceptional service and world-class steaks, Alexander’s Steakhouse offers a luxurious dining experience that will delight any food lover. Whether you're in the mood for a perfectly cooked steak, fresh seafood, or decadent desserts, this gift card provides the perfect way to indulge in a memorable meal.
Also included is a variety of Buffalo Trace branded items such as ice cubes, grilling pellets, BBQ sauces & MORE!
Bid now for the chance to enjoy an exceptional dining experience at one of the best steakhouses around!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 & 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Old Fashioned Gumball Machine
$15
Starting bid
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟗𝟎
Add a touch of nostalgia to your home or office with this classic red Old-Fashioned Gumball Machine! Standing tall on a sturdy metal stand, this vintage-style piece is both a fun décor item and a functional treat dispenser. Perfect for kids and adults alike, it comes filled with colorful gumballs, ready to enjoy. Whether you're reliving childhood memories or creating new ones, this charming gumball machine is sure to delight!
Don’t miss your chance to take home this sweet treasure—place your bid today!
𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲: 𝐉𝐢𝐦 & 𝐉𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐲
