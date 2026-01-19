Marple Township Little League

Marple Township Little League

Marple Township Little League 2026 Sponsorship

Team Sponsor
$300
Website Sponsor
$200

Your Company logo and information will be displayed as a title sponsor on the MTLL website. Website stays “live” all year. This is separate from the website sponsor list that will be created for all our sponsor

Sign Sponsor (NEW)
$300

Please provide an .EPS file from the designer of their logo to ensure the highest‑resolution sign and avoid pixelation. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Sign Sponsor (RETURNING)
$200
Social Media Sponsor
$250

Promote your business to the local Marple Township community through MTLL social media

  • Sponsor Spotlight
    • Each week during the Little League season, MTLL will highlight sponsors across Facebook and Instagram
    • Sponsors are responsible to provide brand logo in jpeg or png file, link to the appropriate website and two sentence write up on product offering to [email protected]
Home Run Package (2 Sign Sponsor + Website)
$500

Please provide an .EPS file from the designer of your logo to ensure the highest‑resolution sign and avoid pixelation. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Triple Play Package (Team + 1 Sign + Website)
$500

Please provide an .EPS file from the designer of your logo to ensure the highest‑resolution sign and avoid pixelation. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Grand Slam Package (Team + 2 Sign + Website)
$700

Please provide an .EPS file from the designer of your logo to ensure the highest‑resolution sign and avoid pixelation. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

MVP Package (Grand Slam + Snack Bar Signs + Social Media)
$1,200

Please provide an .EPS file from the designer of your logo to ensure the highest‑resolution sign and avoid pixelation. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!