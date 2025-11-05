Marquette Silent Auction

Hosted by
A $25 gift card to Parry's Pizzeria.
A fun night out, great for a holiday experience. $80 gift card. Expires Dec 29, 2026.
2 admission tickets to the Fort Worth zoo- a great experience for time off of school. Expires June 2026
Plan a fun day or night out with this 1hour bowling, 4 game cards and 1 appetizer gift certificate. FMV $123 value. Expires March 31, 2026. Allen, TX
One month free swim lessons for new members. FMV $100, expires November 2026
One month free gymnastics for new members. FMV $100, expires November 2026
Learn a new instrument or enhance your skills with four 30 minute guitar, bass, vocal, piano or ukulele lessons. FMV $160
Enjoy lunch or dinner in downtown McKinney with this $50 dining certificate.
Just in time for that New Year’s resolution! Grab $50 gift certificate to Lean Kitchen, McKinney, TX
Bath bomb party with 10 of your favorite people. FMV $250. Expires December 9, 2026.
Enjoy an Italian feast with this $50 dining certificate; Allen, TX
Go eat then play. This certificate includes one hour court play, 4 paddles/balls and 2 appetizers. FMV $100; Allen, TX
Three hour weekday cabana rental and 5 entry tickets to an indoor water adventure. Expires June 2026. FMV $230
Celebrate an event in a MEGA way! Within a 15 mile radius of the McKinney area. FMV $125
1/2 syringe of lip filler. FMV $273
$100 off a $175.00 one hour session. Perfect for the holiday season!
3 bonus Panera Bread dining cards. Each card is worth $10. You get ALL 3 with your successful bid. They are ONLY valid in the month of January, so you got lunch covered as you start the new year!
Just in time for Christmas from Goldilocks Permanent Jewelry in Downtown McKinney. Two bestie bracelets, one for you and your BFF. FMV $150
Go under the sea with this bundle of 5 $10 dining gift certificates. You get all 5 with your successful bid! Total value $50. Expires June 2026.
Grab the fam and get active with this 1 day pass for your entire family! FMV $35. Expires December 31, 2026.
This voucher includes two BarnHill Vineyards Live Music Event Tickets, your favorite bottle of wine and two souvenir glasses to take home. FMV $100
THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER MUST BE 21. Expires June 9, 2026
Enjoy lunch or dinner with this $50 gift card to Stix Icehouse, McKinney
Support your MHS Lions! Basket includes, clear bag, earrings, medium sweatshirt and vintage Lions hat. FMV $125
Grab a burger for lunch with this $25 gift certificate to Scotty P’s, McKinney
Relax with a one hour free service at Massage Heights, Stonebridge. FMV ~$100. Expires Jan 31, 2026
Represent the National Champions with this Marquette merch. Basket includes: earrings, hat, clear purse and medium sweatshirt. FMV $125
Grab 3 of your favorite people and enjoy a night of basketball during the 2025-2026 Legends season! FMV $125
Relax and rejuvenate at Beem Light Sauna, West McKinney. The successful bidder gets all 20 sessions! FMV $609
Get your Lions merch! Basket includes: trucker hat, PJ pants, stadium seat, tumbler, towel, long and short sleeve shirts and fleece pullover. Various sizes between large & XL, but all sizes accommodated by this donor! FMV $300
One free month of dance classes. FMV $110. Expires June 1, 2026.
The successful bidder gets 4 x $25 bird call promo codes on a single certificate. Each code is single use and valued at $25. Total FMV $100. Expires December 31, 2026.
Perfect for Christmas caroling prep! One free month of 30 minute private voice lessons. FMV $200
The success bidder gets 4 grounds tickets on their day of choice (Th-Su) to 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, May 21-24, 2026. FMV $300
Enjoy a delicious holiday meal at any Pappas restaurant with this $50 gift card.
$25 gift card to Rosa’s.
One hour photography session with photographer Megan Ohara. Session can be held within 30 minutes of McKinney. Recipient covers costs for indoor sessions with admission fees. Expiration December 31, 2026.
