Hosted by

Mckinney Marquette Booster Team

About this event

Sales closed

Marquette Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1400 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75069, USA

Parry's Pizzeria item
Parry's Pizzeria
$5

Starting bid

A $25 gift card to Parry's Pizzeria.

Painting with a twist $80 Gift Card item
Painting with a twist $80 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

A fun night out, great for a holiday experience. $80 gift card. Expires Dec 29, 2026.

2 Fort Worth Zoo Tickets item
2 Fort Worth Zoo Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 admission tickets to the Fort Worth zoo- a great experience for time off of school. Expires June 2026

Pinstack Bowl & Bite item
Pinstack Bowl & Bite
$35

Starting bid

Plan a fun day or night out with this 1hour bowling, 4 game cards and 1 appetizer gift certificate. FMV $123 value. Expires March 31, 2026. Allen, TX

Swim Metroplex Gymnastics item
Swim Metroplex Gymnastics
$25

Starting bid

One month free swim lessons for new members. FMV $100, expires November 2026

Metroplex Gymnastics item
Metroplex Gymnastics
$25

Starting bid

One month free gymnastics for new members. FMV $100, expires November 2026

Music Lessons at Guitar Sanctuary item
Music Lessons at Guitar Sanctuary
$55

Starting bid

Learn a new instrument or enhance your skills with four 30 minute guitar, bass, vocal, piano or ukulele lessons. FMV $160

Union Bear Dining Gift Certificate item
Union Bear Dining Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch or dinner in downtown McKinney with this $50 dining certificate.

Gift Certificate to Lean Kitchen item
Gift Certificate to Lean Kitchen
$10

Starting bid

Just in time for that New Year’s resolution! Grab $50 gift certificate to Lean Kitchen, McKinney, TX

Bath Bomb Party item
Bath Bomb Party
$60

Starting bid

Bath bomb party with 10 of your favorite people. FMV $250. Expires December 9, 2026.

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy an Italian feast with this $50 dining certificate; Allen, TX


Chicken n Pickle Dine & Play Gift Certificate item
Chicken n Pickle Dine & Play Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Go eat then play. This certificate includes one hour court play, 4 paddles/balls and 2 appetizers. FMV $100; Allen, TX

The Cove Water Park, Little Elm item
The Cove Water Park, Little Elm
$65

Starting bid

Three hour weekday cabana rental and 5 entry tickets to an indoor water adventure. Expires June 2026. FMV $230

Mega Moment Event Yard Sign item
Mega Moment Event Yard Sign
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate an event in a MEGA way! Within a 15 mile radius of the McKinney area. FMV $125

Another Vice Beauty Bar Lip Filler, Downtown McKinney item
Another Vice Beauty Bar Lip Filler, Downtown McKinney
$75

Starting bid

1/2 syringe of lip filler. FMV $273

Richey Photography: 1 hour Session item
Richey Photography: 1 hour Session
$20

Starting bid

$100 off a $175.00 one hour session. Perfect for the holiday season!

3 Panera Bread Bonus Dining Cards item
3 Panera Bread Bonus Dining Cards
$7

Starting bid

3 bonus Panera Bread dining cards. Each card is worth $10. You get ALL 3 with your successful bid. They are ONLY valid in the month of January, so you got lunch covered as you start the new year!

Two Bestie Bracelets item
Two Bestie Bracelets
$40

Starting bid

Just in time for Christmas from Goldilocks Permanent Jewelry in Downtown McKinney. Two bestie bracelets, one for you and your BFF. FMV $150

Dining Gift Certificates item
Dining Gift Certificates
$10

Starting bid

Go under the sea with this bundle of 5 $10 dining gift certificates. You get all 5 with your successful bid! Total value $50. Expires June 2026.

Family Day Passes item
Family Day Passes
$10

Starting bid

Grab the fam and get active with this 1 day pass for your entire family! FMV $35. Expires December 31, 2026.

Barnhill Vineyards Voucher Anna, TX item
Barnhill Vineyards Voucher Anna, TX
$25

Starting bid

This voucher includes two BarnHill Vineyards Live Music Event Tickets, your favorite bottle of wine and two souvenir glasses to take home. FMV $100

THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER MUST BE 21. Expires June 9, 2026

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch or dinner with this $50 gift card to Stix Icehouse, McKinney

MHS Lions Merch item
MHS Lions Merch
$25

Starting bid

Support your MHS Lions! Basket includes, clear bag, earrings, medium sweatshirt and vintage Lions hat. FMV $125

Scotty P’s Gift Certificate item
Scotty P’s Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Grab a burger for lunch with this $25 gift certificate to Scotty P’s, McKinney

One Hour Free Service at Massage Heights item
One Hour Free Service at Massage Heights
$25

Starting bid

Relax with a one hour free service at Massage Heights, Stonebridge. FMV ~$100. Expires Jan 31, 2026

Marquette Merchandise item
Marquette Merchandise
$25

Starting bid

Represent the National Champions with this Marquette merch. Basket includes: earrings, hat, clear purse and medium sweatshirt. FMV $125

4 Tickets to any 2025-2026 Texas Legends game item
4 Tickets to any 2025-2026 Texas Legends game
$25

Starting bid

Grab 3 of your favorite people and enjoy a night of basketball during the 2025-2026 Legends season! FMV $125

20 Pack Bundle at Beem Light Sauna item
20 Pack Bundle at Beem Light Sauna
$100

Starting bid

Relax and rejuvenate at Beem Light Sauna, West McKinney. The successful bidder gets all 20 sessions! FMV $609

Team Spirit Basket from Tag Along Tags item
Team Spirit Basket from Tag Along Tags
$75

Starting bid

Get your Lions merch! Basket includes: trucker hat, PJ pants, stadium seat, tumbler, towel, long and short sleeve shirts and fleece pullover. Various sizes between large & XL, but all sizes accommodated by this donor! FMV $300

One Free Month of Dance Classes item
One Free Month of Dance Classes
$30

Starting bid

One free month of dance classes. FMV $110. Expires June 1, 2026.

Gift Certificate to Birdcall item
Gift Certificate to Birdcall
$25

Starting bid

The successful bidder gets 4 x $25 bird call promo codes on a single certificate. Each code is single use and valued at $25. Total FMV $100. Expires December 31, 2026.

Free Month of 30 Minute Private Voice Lessons item
Free Month of 30 Minute Private Voice Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Perfect for Christmas caroling prep! One free month of 30 minute private voice lessons. FMV $200

2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson item
2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
$80

Starting bid

The success bidder gets 4 grounds tickets on their day of choice (Th-Su) to 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, May 21-24, 2026. FMV $300

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious holiday meal at any Pappas restaurant with this $50 gift card.

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Rosa’s.

One Hour Outdoor Photography Session item
One Hour Outdoor Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

One hour photography session with photographer Megan Ohara. Session can be held within 30 minutes of McKinney. Recipient covers costs for indoor sessions with admission fees. Expiration December 31, 2026.

