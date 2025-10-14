Marriage Conference '26

100 Heron Blvd

Cambridge, MD 21613, USA

Full Payment
$150

The $150 registration fee covers you and your spouse for Friday and Saturday.This fee does not include a hotel stay.

One Day Only
$75

This covers you and your spouse to attend one day of your choice if you can't come both days.

Deposit
$50

$50 Non-refundable deposit. Your balance is due Sunday, March 22nd.


$50 Payment
$50
$100 Payment
$100
Add on: Strawberries
$30
Chocolate Covered Strawberries $30
Delight in the timeless elegance of hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. Each fresh, ripe berry is coated in smooth, premium chocolate to create a luxurious and irresistible indulgence — perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your experience.

Desserts by Sweetcakes by Ashley 
Ordering available until Sunday, March 15th. 
You will be able to pick up your item Friday evening when you check-in at the registration table at the Chesapeake Ballroom. 

Add on: Cupcakes
$20
½ Dozen Gourmet Cupcake Medley $20
Savor a delightful assortment of six handcrafted cupcakes, each artfully baked and beautifully decorated. This gourmet medley features a variety of rich flavors and luxurious finishes — a perfect indulgence to share or enjoy all your own.

Desserts by Sweetcakes by Ashley 
Ordering available until Sunday, March 15th. 
You will be able to pick up your item Friday evening when you check-in at the registration table at the Chesapeake Ballroom. 

Add on: Cheesecake
$30
6-Inch Round Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce $30
Experience pure indulgence with our rich, creamy cheesecake, perfectly balanced with a buttery graham crust. Finished with a drizzle of fresh raspberry sauce, this 6-inch round dessert offers a luxurious blend of sweetness and tart elegance — ideal for sharing or savoring on your own.

Desserts by Sweetcakes by Ashley 
Ordering available until Sunday, March 15th. 
You will be able to pick up your item Friday evening when you check-in at the registration table at the Chesapeake Ballroom. 

Add on: Brownies
$15
Decadent Brownies $15
Sink into pure indulgence with our rich, fudgy brownies — baked to perfection with premium chocolate for an irresistibly smooth texture and deep, luxurious flavor. Each bite offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience that’s simply unforgettable.

Desserts by Sweetcakes by Ashley 
Ordering available until Sunday, March 15th. 
You will be able to pick up your item Friday evening when you check-in at the registration table at the Chesapeake Ballroom. 

$

