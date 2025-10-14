Marriage Conference '26

The $150 registration fee covers you and your spouse for Friday and Saturday.This fee does not include a hotel stay.
This covers you and your spouse to attend one day of your choice if you can't come both days.
$50 Non-refundable deposit. Your balance is due Sunday, March 22nd.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries $30
Delight in the timeless elegance of hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. Each fresh, ripe berry is coated in smooth, premium chocolate to create a luxurious and irresistible indulgence — perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your experience.
Desserts by Sweetcakes by Ashley
Ordering available until Sunday, March 15th.
You will be able to pick up your item Friday evening when you check-in at the registration table at the Chesapeake Ballroom.
½ Dozen Gourmet Cupcake Medley $20
Savor a delightful assortment of six handcrafted cupcakes, each artfully baked and beautifully decorated. This gourmet medley features a variety of rich flavors and luxurious finishes — a perfect indulgence to share or enjoy all your own.
6-Inch Round Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce $30
Experience pure indulgence with our rich, creamy cheesecake, perfectly balanced with a buttery graham crust. Finished with a drizzle of fresh raspberry sauce, this 6-inch round dessert offers a luxurious blend of sweetness and tart elegance — ideal for sharing or savoring on your own.
Decadent Brownies $15
Sink into pure indulgence with our rich, fudgy brownies — baked to perfection with premium chocolate for an irresistibly smooth texture and deep, luxurious flavor. Each bite offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience that’s simply unforgettable.
