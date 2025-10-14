Marriage Conference '26

6-Inch Round Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce $30

Experience pure indulgence with our rich, creamy cheesecake, perfectly balanced with a buttery graham crust. Finished with a drizzle of fresh raspberry sauce, this 6-inch round dessert offers a luxurious blend of sweetness and tart elegance — ideal for sharing or savoring on your own.



Desserts by Sweetcakes by Ashley

Ordering available until Sunday, March 15th.

You will be able to pick up your item Friday evening when you check-in at the registration table at the Chesapeake Ballroom.