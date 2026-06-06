Coptic Orthodox Church Diocese Of Los Angeles Southern Cal & Hawaii

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Coptic Orthodox Church Diocese Of Los Angeles Southern Cal & Hawaii

About this event

Marriage Retreat (Sept. 25-27)

3050 Bristol St

Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

General Admission
$500

Retreat registration includes hotel accommodations, all retreat materials, and three meals throughout the weekend. Couples are encouraged to enjoy a special date night together on Saturday evening at a restaurant of their choice.


Please note: this retreat is provided at a discounted cost. If you're in the position to do so, please consider a donation to help us off-set the cost, allowing more couples to attend! 

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