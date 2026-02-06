Marrington Middle School Of The Arts PTSO

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Marrington Middle School Of The Arts PTSO

About this event

Marrington Middle School of the Arts PTSO Spring Festival Sponsor

109 Gearing St

Goose Creek, SC 29445, USA

Obstacle Course Sponsor item
Obstacle Course Sponsor
$950

The impressive 108 foot obstacle course promises hours of non-stop fun and excitement for all ages. This will be a popular stop for our families to challenge each other in a race!


This sponsorship includes a lawn sign next to the inflatable with the sponsors information. Logo on school banner, advertisements for event & social media shoutouts!

Wrecking Ball Game Sponsor item
Wrecking Ball Game Sponsor
$425

The wrecking ball offers a fun interactive game that helps engage friendly competition. Each player stands on their individual pedestal as they try to knock each other off their pedestals by swinging the wrecking ball hanging from the middle of the inflatable.


*This sponsorship includes a lawn sign next to the inflatable with the sponsors information. Logo on school banner, advertisements for event & social media shoutouts!

Bounce House Sponsor item
Bounce House Sponsor
$200

This tropical bounce house is perfect for little ones to burn off some energy & have some fun!

*This sponsorship includes a lawn sign next to the inflatable with the sponsors information. Logo on school banner, advertisements for event & social media shoutouts!

Basketball Sponsor item
Basketball Sponsor
$200

Families will get to compete to beat the high score in this fun inflatable game!

*This sponsorship includes a lawn sign next to the inflatable with the sponsors information. Logo on school banner, advertisements for event & social media shoutouts!

Giant Jenga & Connect Four Sponsor item
Giant Jenga & Connect Four Sponsor
$100

Families can test out giant versions of two classic games while enjoying quality time together.


Jenga stands over 5 feet tall & Connect Four is around 4 feet tall!


*This sponsorship includes a lawn sign next to the inflatable with the sponsors information. Logo on school banner, advertisements for event & social media shoutouts!

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