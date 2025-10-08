Marriott Employee Silent Auction to benefit Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

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Starting bid
Two-night weekend hotel stay at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria with breakfast for two & valet parking for one vehicle. Value $500. (1 of 2). Expires 9/30/26.
Starting bid
Two-night weekend hotel stay at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria with breakfast for two & valet parking for one vehicle. Value $500. (2 of 2). Expires 9/30/26.
Starting bid
One-night hotel stay at The Westin Chicago River North. Value $350. Expires 9/30/26.
Starting bid
Two-night weekend hotel stay in a Deluxe guest room at the Renaissance Schaumberg Convention Hotel in Illinois with breakfast for two. Value $300. Expires 8/04/26.
Starting bid
One-night hotel stay at the Dearborn Inn in Dearborn, MI with breakfast for two. Value $300. Expires 9/01/26.
Starting bid
Two-night hotel stay at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Value $650. Expires 9/30/26.
Starting bid
Two-night hotel stay at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Value $500. Expires 9/15/26.
Starting bid
Two-night hotel stay in a newly renovated Deluxe room at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA with M Club Access for two and valet parking. Value $1,000. Expires 9/30/26.
Starting bid
Two-night weekend hotel stay at the Renaissance Colombus Downtown in Colombus, OH in a junior suite with a $50 food and beverage credit. Value $500. Expires 9/30/26.
Starting bid
Two-night hotel stay at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center in Missouri with breakfast for two. Value $650. Expires 9/15/26.
Starting bid
Two-night deluxe room hotel stay at The The Marriott St. Louis Grand in Missouri with breakfast for two. Value $550. Expires 10/31/26.
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