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Marriott Employee Silent Auction to benefit Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

2-Night Stay at JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria (1 of 2) item
2-Night Stay at JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria (1 of 2)
$75

Starting bid

Two-night weekend hotel stay at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria with breakfast for two & valet parking for one vehicle. Value $500. (1 of 2). Expires 9/30/26.

2-Night Stay at JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria (2 of 2) item
2-Night Stay at JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria (2 of 2)
$75

Starting bid

Two-night weekend hotel stay at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria with breakfast for two & valet parking for one vehicle. Value $500. (2 of 2). Expires 9/30/26.

1-Night Stay at The Westin Chicago River North item
1-Night Stay at The Westin Chicago River North
$75

Starting bid

One-night hotel stay at The Westin Chicago River North. Value $350. Expires 9/30/26.

2-Night Stay at The Renaissance Schaumberg Convention Hotel item
2-Night Stay at The Renaissance Schaumberg Convention Hotel
$75

Starting bid

Two-night weekend hotel stay in a Deluxe guest room at the Renaissance Schaumberg Convention Hotel in Illinois with breakfast for two. Value $300. Expires 8/04/26.

1-Night Stay at the Dearborn Inn, Autograph Collection item
1-Night Stay at the Dearborn Inn, Autograph Collection
$75

Starting bid

One-night hotel stay at the Dearborn Inn in Dearborn, MI with breakfast for two. Value $300. Expires 9/01/26.

2-Night Stay at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport item
2-Night Stay at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport
$75

Starting bid

Two-night hotel stay at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Value $650. Expires 9/30/26.

2-Night Stay at Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center item
2-Night Stay at Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
$75

Starting bid

Two-night hotel stay at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Value $500. Expires 9/15/26.

2-Night Stay at the San Jose Marriott item
2-Night Stay at the San Jose Marriott
$75

Starting bid

Two-night hotel stay in a newly renovated Deluxe room at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA with M Club Access for two and valet parking. Value $1,000. Expires 9/30/26.

2-Night Stay at the Renaissance Colombus Downtown item
2-Night Stay at the Renaissance Colombus Downtown
$75

Starting bid

Two-night weekend hotel stay at the Renaissance Colombus Downtown in Colombus, OH in a junior suite with a $50 food and beverage credit. Value $500. Expires 9/30/26.

2-Night Stay at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center item
2-Night Stay at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center
$75

Starting bid

Two-night hotel stay at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center in Missouri with breakfast for two. Value $650. Expires 9/15/26.

2-Night Stay at The Marriott St. Louis Grand item
2-Night Stay at The Marriott St. Louis Grand
$75

Starting bid

Two-night deluxe room hotel stay at The The Marriott St. Louis Grand in Missouri with breakfast for two. Value $550. Expires 10/31/26.

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