Mars Venus Life Coaching - 12 weeks - Teenager

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12-Week Teen Coaching Program
Give your teen the edge they need. Over 12 weeks, your teenager will work one-on-one with Imam Ahmad Saleem, a certified Mars Venus life coach and traditionally trained Islamic scholar, through a structured coaching experience designed specifically for Muslim teens. Sessions focus on breaking through emotional blocks, building confidence, strengthening communication skills, and developing a clear personal vision. Every quarter, parents of active coaching clients also receive free access to a parent workshop on understanding and connecting with their teenager. By completing this purchase, you give consent for your teen to participate in the full 12-week program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!