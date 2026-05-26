Muslim Wellness Center

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Muslim Wellness Center

About this event

Mars Venus Life Coaching - 12 weeks - Teenager

1080 Holcomb Bridge Rd Bldg 200-Unit 275

Roswell, GA 30076, USA

The Edge They Need - Coaching Program item
The Edge They Need - Coaching Program
$2,000

12-Week Teen Coaching Program

Give your teen the edge they need. Over 12 weeks, your teenager will work one-on-one with Imam Ahmad Saleem, a certified Mars Venus life coach and traditionally trained Islamic scholar, through a structured coaching experience designed specifically for Muslim teens. Sessions focus on breaking through emotional blocks, building confidence, strengthening communication skills, and developing a clear personal vision. Every quarter, parents of active coaching clients also receive free access to a parent workshop on understanding and connecting with their teenager. By completing this purchase, you give consent for your teen to participate in the full 12-week program.

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