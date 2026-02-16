MAKC Camping Reservation

$50/night with power. RV Dump Site on grounds. Many sites have water. Free Wi-Fi. Please include your type of vehicle and overall rig size, so we can assign an appropriate site for you. Please advise which nights you will be camping and if handicapped parking is needed. This will give you easier access, but not necessarily next to the rings. You do not have to make any donation. There are no user fees, but Zeffy can only continue to exist through donations.







