MARTHA, Inc. Membership

The 2025-2026 Precious Gems cohort will culminate in a Jr. Debutante Cotillion on June 13, 2026. MARTHA, Inc. members and Precious Gems are participating in MARTHA, Inc. fundraising efforts ahead of the cotillion. Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter voted to assess each MARTHA, Inc. member $50.00 for the 2026 Precious Gems Fundraising year.