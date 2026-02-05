MARTHA, Inc. Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 12, 2027
The 2025-2026 Precious Gems cohort will culminate in a Jr. Debutante Cotillion on June 13, 2026. MARTHA, Inc. members and Precious Gems are participating in MARTHA, Inc. fundraising efforts ahead of the cotillion. Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter voted to assess each MARTHA, Inc. member $50.00 for the 2026 Precious Gems Fundraising year.
Valid until March 12, 2027
Each MARTHA, Inc. member is assessed an annual operational assessment by Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter.
Valid until March 12, 2027
Each MARTHA, Inc. member is assessed an annual operational assessment by Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!