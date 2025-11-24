Martial Arts World 20th Anniversary Celebration & Awards Gala

VISIONARY - PRESENTING SPONSOR ($10,000)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Prime recognition as official sponsor of KATA with:
- Prominent logo on all event materials (print + digital + signage)
- Private group lesson & customized team building day (up to 15 participants)
- Full-page program ad
- Recognition in press releases and media coverage
- Social media tags + mentions
- VIP table for 8 guests, premium seating
- Acknowledgement during opening & closing remarks
- 12-month linked logo recognition on website
