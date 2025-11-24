Kinetic Action Transforming Aspirations

Hosted by

Kinetic Action Transforming Aspirations

About this event

Martial Arts World 20th Anniversary Celebration & Awards Gala

1040 Ridge Rd

Munster, IN 46321, USA

VISIONARY - PRESENTING SPONSOR ($10,000)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Prime recognition as official sponsor of KATA with:

  • Prominent logo on all event materials (print + digital + signage)
  • Private group lesson & customized team building day (up to 15 participants)
  • Full-page program ad
  • Recognition in press releases and media coverage
  • Social media tags + mentions
  • VIP table for 8 guests, premium seating
  • Acknowledgement during opening & closing remarks
  • 12-month linked logo recognition on website
BENEFACTOR ($5,000)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Logo on all event materials
  • Private group lesson for 10
  • Half-page program ad
  • Stage recognition
  • Social media & email recognition
  • Website listing
CHAMPION ($2,500)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo on select materials
  • Private group lesson for 5
  • Quarter-page program ad
  • Social media + email recognition
  • Website listing
SUPPORTER ($1,000)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Logo/name in program
  • Social media recognition
  • Website listing
PATRON ($500)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Program listing
  • Social media thank-you
FRIEND OF KATA ($250)
$250

Includes 1 gala ticket

Program name recognition

Add a donation for Kinetic Action Transforming Aspirations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!