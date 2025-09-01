eventClosed

Martin County Tiger Regiment Fall Treat Sale!

Plain Caramel Apple item
Plain Caramel Apple
$11
Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple item
Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple
$13
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Apple item
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Apple
$13
Apple Pie Caramel Apple item
Apple Pie Caramel Apple
$13
Peanut Caramel Apple item
Peanut Caramel Apple
$13
Pecan Caramel Apple item
Pecan Caramel Apple
$13
Milk Chocolate Turtle Apple item
Milk Chocolate Turtle Apple
$14
Dark Chocolate Turtle Apple item
Dark Chocolate Turtle Apple
$14
Peanut Brittle (14 Oz) item
Peanut Brittle (14 Oz)
$19
Cashew Brittle (14 Oz) item
Cashew Brittle (14 Oz)
$23
Chocolate Fudge (1/2 Lb Slice) item
Chocolate Fudge (1/2 Lb Slice)
$16
Peanut Butter Fudge (1/2 Lb Slice) item
Peanut Butter Fudge (1/2 Lb Slice)
$16
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel (1/2 Lb Slice) item
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel (1/2 Lb Slice)
$16
Butter Pecan (1/2 Lb Slice) item
Butter Pecan (1/2 Lb Slice)
$16
Turtle Fudge (1/2 Lb Slice) item
Turtle Fudge (1/2 Lb Slice)
$16
Caramel Corn (5 Oz Bag) item
Caramel Corn (5 Oz Bag)
$10
Dark Chocolate Caramel Corn (6 Oz Bag) item
Dark Chocolate Caramel Corn (6 Oz Bag)
$13
Peanut Caramel Corn (7 Oz Bag) item
Peanut Caramel Corn (7 Oz Bag)
$13
4 Pack of Chocolate Pretzel item
4 Pack of Chocolate Pretzel
$13
7 Pack of Chocolate Pretzel Rods item
7 Pack of Chocolate Pretzel Rods
$19
4 Pack of Chocolate Oreos item
4 Pack of Chocolate Oreos
$15
7 Pack of Chocolate Grahams item
7 Pack of Chocolate Grahams
$19

