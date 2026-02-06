Martin de Porres Society of Savannah's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Wonderful opportunity to brighten your smile with in office teeth whitening or select liplase laser sessions to plump and smooth your lips all for a good cause! Donated by Savannah Dental, Value $540-$650
Starting bid
This 1 hour mentalist show offers a highly interactive magical experience of illusion, incredible mind reading, impossible predictions, unexplainable cardistry and other feats of the conjuring arts. We will entertain your guests at a dinner or cocktail party, birthday, family reunion, business
meeting, anniversary celebration or other special event for about an hour of interactive fun that both you and they will always remember. Date, time, place and suggested maximum number of guests to be mutually agreed.
Value - $500
Donated by Paul Alper, Landings Magic Society.
Starting bid
Beautiful new women’s Brahmin satchel purse with removable shoulder strap. Value: $450
Starting bid
New Men’s Burberry leather bi-fold wallet with Burberry classic pattern style. Value: $375
Starting bid
Beautiful women’s Wilson new right handed 10 golf club set with bag and club covers supporting breast cancer research. Set includes driver, 3 & 5 woods, hybrid, irons and putter. Value $250
Starting bid
Madeline Carol Encore Edition signed print of The Holy City Millenium Edition Matted and framed featuring Charleston’s St. Michael Church. Value: $250
Starting bid
A members of The Landings Magic Society of Savannah, GA* will delight your children (and
parents) for 45 minutes of a highly interactive and entertaining experience including magical illusions, incredible mind reading, impossible predictions especially designed for children but certain to captivate adults as well!
This could be a hit at that birthday party, family gathering, or other special event for your children and their friends that they will surely remember. Children ages from 4 up suggested. Date, time, place and suggested maximum number of guests to be mutually agreed.
Value - $500, donated by Paul Alper, Landings Magic Society.
*Many of our members are also members of The Hilton Head (SC) Magic Club, Society of
American Magicians, and the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!