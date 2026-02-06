Martin de Porres Society of Savannah's Silent Auction

A members of The Landings Magic Society of Savannah, GA* will delight your children (and

parents) for 45 minutes of a highly interactive and entertaining experience including magical illusions, incredible mind reading, impossible predictions especially designed for children but certain to captivate adults as well!

This could be a hit at that birthday party, family gathering, or other special event for your children and their friends that they will surely remember. Children ages from 4 up suggested. Date, time, place and suggested maximum number of guests to be mutually agreed.

Value - $500, donated by Paul Alper, Landings Magic Society.

*Many of our members are also members of The Hilton Head (SC) Magic Club, Society of

American Magicians, and the International Brotherhood of Magicians.



