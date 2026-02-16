Martin House Inc

Martin House Inc

Martin House's Walk for Mental Health Event

Camp Harkness 301 Great Neck Rd

Waterford, CT 06385, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$20
Available until May 1

Early Bird Pricing goes until April 30th. Admission includes participation in our event/walk- first 60 people to arrive the day of the event will receive swag bags with goodies!

General Admission
$30

Admission includes participation in our event/walk- first 60 people to arrive the day of the event will receive swag bags with goodies!

Kid's Admission
$10

Children under 6 are FREE. Discounted kids rate for kids 7 up to 15. Includes admission for event/walk.

All kids receive a free sticker and bracelet.

