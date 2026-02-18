Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation

Hosted by

Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation

About this event

Martin Luther King, Jr. Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet

201 S Shackleford Rd

Little Rock, AR 72211, USA

Table 1
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 2
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 3
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 4
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 5
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 6
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 7
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 8
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 9
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 10
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 11
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 12
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 13
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 14
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 15
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 16
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 17
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 18
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 19
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 20
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 21
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 22
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 23
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 24
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table 25
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!