Sales closed

Martinez Elementary PTA Silent Auction

Texas Ranger Pudge Autograph Jersey Pendant item
Texas Ranger Pudge Autograph Jersey Pendant
$30

Starting bid

Authentic Signed Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez Texas Rangers Pendant Jersey. Value $80.

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$25

Starting bid

Principal for the Day

Join Mrs. Hatcher for a day and learn what it takes to be the principal at Martinez Elementary.

Lunch with an Administrator item
Lunch with an Administrator
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy your lunch break with the company of an administrator of your choice.

4 Tickets to the Texas Legends item
4 Tickets to the Texas Legends
$35

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the Texas Legends Basketball Regular Season Game

Hat, Pint Glass, Sunglasses, Bracelet, and Squish ball.
Value $125


Andy B's Family Pass item
Andy B's Family Pass
$35

Starting bid

Bowling (2hrs) and Laser Tag for 6 people

$10 Game card for up to 6 people.

Value $200

Expires Sept 2026

Perot CORE 5 Membership item
Perot CORE 5 Membership
$50

Starting bid

1 Year membership for 5 people aged 2+

Free admission to our 11 permanent exhibit halls

Members only early access

50% discount on parking in the museum lot

10% savings at the cafe and museum shop

15% savings on gift memberships

exclusive prewive days

reciprocal admission to hundres of science instituions in the ASTC Passport Program.

Value $165

Expires Oct 17, 2026

4 Tickets to the Allen Americans Hockey item
4 Tickets to the Allen Americans Hockey
$35

Starting bid

Allen Americans Hockey Family Pass for 4 people to any 25-26 regular season game.

Value $200

4 Tickets to UNT Football item
4 Tickets to UNT Football
$20

Starting bid

4 Tickets to any 2025 Regular Season Home Game

Games

10/18

11/1

11/29

Value $80

The Cove Family Passes & Cabana Rental item
The Cove Family Passes & Cabana Rental
$50

Starting bid

The Cove in Little Elm

Family Pass & Cabana Rental

5 Weekday Passes to the Cove

3 Hour Weekday Cabana Rental

Value $220

Expires 7/31/2026


KidZania Family Pass 2 Kids 2 Adults item
KidZania Family Pass 2 Kids 2 Adults
$30

Starting bid

KidZania in Frisco - Family Pass

2 Kids and 2 Adults in Comfort Class.

Value $133

Expires Dec 5, 2025

Pin Stack Family Pass item
Pin Stack Family Pass
$35

Starting bid

Pin Stack Family Pass

1 Hour of Bowling

4 Shoe Rentals

1 Appetizer *excludes platter

4 20-point game cards


Value $150

Expires 12/31/25

Strikz Family Pass item
Strikz Family Pass
$35

Starting bid

Strikz Family Pass

1.5 Hour Bowling + Shoe Rental for 5 people

Laser Tag for 5 people

$5 Game cards for 5 people

Value $150

Expires 12/31/2025

3D Dance Gift Basket item
3D Dance Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

3D Dance

Free Month of Tution (1 class per week) + a lovely Dance-themed gift basket filled with a Dance Tank, Sequence Bow, Ribbon Wand, Coloring Book, and more!

Value $125

Best Gymnastics - Best Night Out item
Best Gymnastics - Best Night Out
$10

Starting bid

Best Gymnastics Little Elm

Best Night Out, an awesome, fun-filled party, is offered the 2nd Saturday night of each month.

 

This fun party, held from 6:00pm – 10:00pm, is designed for parents to get the night off while the kids have a blast at the gym!

Value $40

4 Tickets to Train Topia Frisco item
4 Tickets to Train Topia Frisco
$12

Starting bid

4 Admission Tickets to Train Topia in Frisco, Texas.

The museum features more than 70 pieces of steam, diesel, passenger, and freight railroad equipment, spanning 15 acres, making it one of the largest historic rail collections in the US.

Value $48

2 Tickets to Crayola Experience item
2 Tickets to Crayola Experience
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, TX.

Value $53.98

Expires Dec 31, 2025

Portillos Swag Bag item
Portillos Swag Bag
$10

Starting bid

Portillos

$25 Giftcard

Football

T-Shirt

Sunglasses

Cups

Tote

and more!

Nates Raw Harvest 1 Dozen Cookies item
Nates Raw Harvest 1 Dozen Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Nate's Raw Harvest

Get 1 dozen freshly baked cookies, made with the best ingredients.

Great Room Escape Dallas item
Great Room Escape Dallas
$10

Starting bid

Great Room Escape Dallas

Enjoy a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before. Up to 12 participants enter a room and have 1 hour to escape.

$50 Voucher

Expires April 18, 2026

$50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas item
$50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas
$10

Starting bid

Class Axe Dallas

You and your best mates will spend 1 hour becoming intimate with a 1.5lb piece of whirling wood and metal as you learn, practice, and then finally square off toe to toe in a group tournament that will result in the crowning of an Axe Throwing Champion.

$50 Voucher

Expires April 18, 2026

$50 Gift Card Free Play item
$50 Gift Card Free Play
$10

Starting bid

Free Play

DFW's Original Retro Arcade! Free Play has award-winning games, drinks, and amazing food! Expect authentic greatness at Free Play Arcade!

Value $50 gift card

Any location

Kendra Scott Elle Gold Drop Earrings in Dichroic Glass item
Kendra Scott Elle Gold Drop Earrings in Dichroic Glass
$15

Starting bid

Kendra Scott

Elle Gold Drop Earrings in Dichroic Glass

Value $70

4 Movies Passes & $25 Giftcard to Flix Brewhouse item
4 Movies Passes & $25 Giftcard to Flix Brewhouse
$10

Starting bid

Flix Brewhouse

4 Movie Passes

$25 giftcard

Value $89

4 Tickets to National Videogame Museum item
4 Tickets to National Videogame Museum
$10

Starting bid

National Videogame Museum in Frisco

4 Tickets

The National Videogame Museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history and culture of video games, featuring interactive exhibits and educational experiences.


Value $44

Chick-fil-a gift basket item
Chick-fil-a gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Chick-fil-a gift basket

2 Free Sandwich or Nugget Meal Cards

Free Breakfast Card

Free Sweet Treat Card

Plush cow, cup, pen, keychain, sunglasses, and more!

