Martinez Elementary PTA Silent Auction

Authentic Signed Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez Texas Rangers Pendant Jersey. Value $80.
Principal for the Day
Join Mrs. Hatcher for a day and learn what it takes to be the principal at Martinez Elementary.
Enjoy your lunch break with the company of an administrator of your choice.
4 Tickets to the Texas Legends Basketball Regular Season Game
Hat, Pint Glass, Sunglasses, Bracelet, and Squish ball.
Value $125
Bowling (2hrs) and Laser Tag for 6 people
$10 Game card for up to 6 people.
Value $200
Expires Sept 2026
1 Year membership for 5 people aged 2+
Free admission to our 11 permanent exhibit halls
Members only early access
50% discount on parking in the museum lot
10% savings at the cafe and museum shop
15% savings on gift memberships
exclusive prewive days
reciprocal admission to hundres of science instituions in the ASTC Passport Program.
Value $165
Expires Oct 17, 2026
Allen Americans Hockey Family Pass for 4 people to any 25-26 regular season game.
Value $200
4 Tickets to any 2025 Regular Season Home Game
Games
10/18
11/1
11/29
Value $80
The Cove in Little Elm
Family Pass & Cabana Rental
5 Weekday Passes to the Cove
3 Hour Weekday Cabana Rental
Value $220
Expires 7/31/2026
KidZania in Frisco - Family Pass
2 Kids and 2 Adults in Comfort Class.
Value $133
Expires Dec 5, 2025
Pin Stack Family Pass
1 Hour of Bowling
4 Shoe Rentals
1 Appetizer *excludes platter
4 20-point game cards
Value $150
Expires 12/31/25
Strikz Family Pass
1.5 Hour Bowling + Shoe Rental for 5 people
Laser Tag for 5 people
$5 Game cards for 5 people
Value $150
Expires 12/31/2025
3D Dance
Free Month of Tution (1 class per week) + a lovely Dance-themed gift basket filled with a Dance Tank, Sequence Bow, Ribbon Wand, Coloring Book, and more!
Value $125
Best Gymnastics Little Elm
Best Night Out, an awesome, fun-filled party, is offered the 2nd Saturday night of each month.
This fun party, held from 6:00pm – 10:00pm, is designed for parents to get the night off while the kids have a blast at the gym!
Value $40
4 Admission Tickets to Train Topia in Frisco, Texas.
The museum features more than 70 pieces of steam, diesel, passenger, and freight railroad equipment, spanning 15 acres, making it one of the largest historic rail collections in the US.
Value $48
2 Tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, TX.
Value $53.98
Expires Dec 31, 2025
Portillos
$25 Giftcard
Football
T-Shirt
Sunglasses
Cups
Tote
and more!
Nate's Raw Harvest
Get 1 dozen freshly baked cookies, made with the best ingredients.
Great Room Escape Dallas
Enjoy a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before. Up to 12 participants enter a room and have 1 hour to escape.
$50 Voucher
Expires April 18, 2026
Class Axe Dallas
You and your best mates will spend 1 hour becoming intimate with a 1.5lb piece of whirling wood and metal as you learn, practice, and then finally square off toe to toe in a group tournament that will result in the crowning of an Axe Throwing Champion.
$50 Voucher
Expires April 18, 2026
Free Play
DFW's Original Retro Arcade! Free Play has award-winning games, drinks, and amazing food! Expect authentic greatness at Free Play Arcade!
Value $50 gift card
Any location
Kendra Scott
Elle Gold Drop Earrings in Dichroic Glass
Value $70
Flix Brewhouse
4 Movie Passes
$25 giftcard
Value $89
National Videogame Museum in Frisco
4 Tickets
The National Videogame Museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history and culture of video games, featuring interactive exhibits and educational experiences.
Value $44
Chick-fil-a gift basket
2 Free Sandwich or Nugget Meal Cards
Free Breakfast Card
Free Sweet Treat Card
Plush cow, cup, pen, keychain, sunglasses, and more!
