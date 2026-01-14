Hosted by

Martinez Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Part 1 - Martinez Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

6460 Vickers Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, USA

Goat Patch Brewery item
Goat Patch Brewery
$5

Starting bid

Growler fill. Includes growler.


$25 value

1. YoYogurt $25 Gift Card item
1. YoYogurt $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

2. YoYogurt $25 Gift Card item
2. YoYogurt $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Scheels $100 Gift Card item
Scheels $100 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 Gift card

1. Gripstone Climbing Pass item
1. Gripstone Climbing Pass
$10

Starting bid

Climbing pass for 2 - includes rentals


Value: $64

2. Gripstone Climbing Pass item
2. Gripstone Climbing Pass
$10

Starting bid

Climbing pass for 2 - includes rentals


Value: $64

Woodhouse Spa $50 Gift Card item
Woodhouse Spa $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Top Golf $50 Gift Card item
Top Golf $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Wayfinder Coffee item
Wayfinder Coffee item
Wayfinder Coffee
$10

Starting bid

Item includes a Mini Notebook, soy Candle, Whole Bean Coffee, and mug

City Rock Climbing Pass item
City Rock Climbing Pass
$15

Starting bid

3 Free Day Pass and Gear Rental

Expires 08/30/26

Air City Family Fun Pack item
Air City Family Fun Pack
$25

Starting bid

Family Fun Pack - Includes 4 - 90 minute passes and 4 - $5 arcade cards.  Does not include 360 Ride.


Over $100 value

1. Jack Quinn's Pub $50 Gift Card item
1. Jack Quinn's Pub $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

2. Jack Quinn's Pub $50 Gift Card item
2. Jack Quinn's Pub $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

1. Lost Island Mini Golf item
1. Lost Island Mini Golf
$15

Starting bid

Includes Five (5) tickets. Each good for 1 round of 18 holes of miniature golf.


Value: $43

2. Lost Island Mini Golf item
2. Lost Island Mini Golf
$15

Starting bid

Includes Five (5) tickets. Each good for 1 round of 18 holes of miniature golf.


Value: $43

Sue's Floral $100 Gift certificate + gift basket item
Sue's Floral $100 Gift certificate + gift basket
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift certificate to Sue's Floral + $75 gift basket

1. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Caramel Apple item
1. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Caramel Apple
$5

Starting bid

2 Caramel Apple - Any flavor


Value: $30

2. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Caramel Apple item
2. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Caramel Apple
$5

Starting bid

2 Caramel Apple - Any flavor


Value: $30

The Living Room item
The Living Room
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Plant with pot and stones, Stickers, Plant zip ties, and $15 Plant Pennies


Value: $60

1. Rizutos $10 Gift Card item
1. Rizutos $10 Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Rizutos Ice Cream $10 Gift Card

2. Rizutos $10 Gift Card item
2. Rizutos $10 Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Rizutos Ice Cream $10 Gift Card

3. Rizutos $10 Gift Card item
3. Rizutos $10 Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Rizutos Ice Cream $10 Gift Card

4. Rizutos $10 Gift Card item
4. Rizutos $10 Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Rizutos Ice Cream $10 Gift Card

Ice Cream Package item
Ice Cream Package
$10

Starting bid

  • Rizuto’s $10 Gift Certificate
  • BJ’s Velvet Freez $10 Gift Certificate
  • Free Milkshake, $5 Classic Milkshake, 2 free chocolate Barks
1. Illegal Pete's $25 Gift Card item
1. Illegal Pete's $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

2. Illegal Pete's $25 Gift Card item
2. Illegal Pete's $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

1. GoldMine Mini Golf item
1. GoldMine Mini Golf
$10

Starting bid

4 rounds of Mini Golf - 18 holes

2. GoldMine Mini Golf item
2. GoldMine Mini Golf
$10

Starting bid

4 rounds of Mini Golf - 18 holes

3. GoldMine Mini Golf item
3. GoldMine Mini Golf
$10

Starting bid

4 rounds of Mini Golf - 18 holes

1. Chuys Tex Mex Dinner for 2 item
1. Chuys Tex Mex Dinner for 2
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for 2

(does not include gratuity or alcohol)

2. Chuys Tex Mex Dinner for 2 item
2. Chuys Tex Mex Dinner for 2
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for 2

(does not include gratuity or alcohol)

3. Chuys Tex Mex Dinner for 2 item
3. Chuys Tex Mex Dinner for 2
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for 2

(does not include gratuity or alcohol)

Gorjana $150 Gift Card item
Gorjana $150 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card

Mason Jar Beverage Dispenser item
Mason Jar Beverage Dispenser
$1

Starting bid

Mason jar beverage dispenser

1. Auto Zone Package item
1. Auto Zone Package
$15

Starting bid

Package includes: 5 gallon bucket, Ice Melt, Snow Scraper, De-Icer, and an auto-safety kit

2. Auto Zone Package item
2. Auto Zone Package
$100

Starting bid

Includes: Duralast Toolbox, Diehard Tool Set, 4 bottles of fuel injector, 2 Windshield Wipers, Car Tray


Value: $300 +

3. Auto Zone Car Care Package item
3. Auto Zone Car Care Package
$20

Starting bid

Wash Brush, Purple Power, Paper Towels, ArmorAll, Fast Orange, 2 scrub brushes

Murray Shop Kit item
Murray Shop Kit
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Murray Shop can, 6 magnetic tool bowls, Valvoline hat

Beverage Dispenser item
Beverage Dispenser
$1

Starting bid

Beverage Dispenser

Wine Barrel Tray item
Wine Barrel Tray
$125

Starting bid

Wine Barrel Tray


Value: $400

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Necklace


Value: $60

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Earrings


Value: $60

Dave and Buster's Gift Basket item
Dave and Buster's Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes $50 in GamePlay coupons

The Honey Cottage Package item
The Honey Cottage Package
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Mountain Peach whipped honey, Raw Honey, Honey Suckers, Honey Spoons

Ace Gardening Bucket item
Ace Gardening Bucket
$25

Starting bid

Includes 5-gallon bucket, Gardening shovel, gardening rake, and Weed Puller. Potting soil, planting seeds and bulbs


Value: $85

Nothing Bundt Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cake
$5

Starting bid

2 Tiered Bundt cake


Value: $20

Table Decor item
Table Decor
$1

Starting bid

6 Pack Soda Bottle Carrier/Opener item
6 Pack Soda Bottle Carrier/Opener
$1

Starting bid

Harry Potter Lego Set item
Harry Potter Lego Set
$75

Starting bid

Fully Assembled Harry Potter Lego Set

National Museum of World War II Aviation item
National Museum of World War II Aviation
$30

Starting bid

4 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!