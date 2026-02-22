Part 2 - Martinez Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
Starting bid
Westwood Leather Recliner. Woodley's will deliver chair to winning bid!
Retail Price: $3,607.00
Starting bid
Skate City Birthday Party Certificate @ Austin Bluffs location.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Pearl Necklace and Bracelet Set. Necklace is 18 inches and bracelet is 7 inches. Both with 14K yellow gold clasp
Value: $129
Starting bid
Starting bid
1.5 quart Crockpot
Value: $35
Starting bid
Includes: Tote, Water Bottle, Coffee Mug, Clip, $20 Gift Card
Starting bid
12 beautifully handmade cookies by our very own Mrs. Strizich!!
Starting bid
Includes:
Game Guard Backpack, 2 cups, and a Blanket
Value: $140
Starting bid
Includes: 4 free swim lessons with no Registration fee and swim pack bucket
Value: $235
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Includes Wind Chimes, Soy Candles, Soap, Peppermint Tea, Wish Paper
Starting bid
4 Outfield Box Seats
2026 Colorado Rockies
Monday-Thursday Game at Coors Field
Starting bid
1 Month Free Membership at Flex Gym
Value: $40
Starting bid
Four (4) - 4" Subs of your choice and Four (4) Kool-Aids, and Four (4 Munchies)
Starting bid
Starting bid
2- Any Day Pass and a hat
Valid 25-26 Season
Value: $300
Starting bid
Family Taco Fiesta Pack
Feeds 4-5 people
Value:43.99
Starting bid
3 Free Slices of Fudge
Valid only at the Kilwins on Nevada.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to any show!
Starting bid
$20 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$20 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Paravicini's and 2 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Caramel Apples
Starting bid
Includes stuffed Dog, can coozie, hat, chapsitck, and The Box Combo gift card and Lemonade.
Starting bid
Harley Davidson Backpack - Blue
Starting bid
Harley Davidson Backpack - Green
Starting bid
Zipline Adventure for 2!
Value: $208
Starting bid
Movie for 2 with popcorn to share!
Starting bid
2 air fresheners, lotion, 2 bath bombs, 2 bars of soap
Starting bid
4 General Admission Passes
Starting bid
Pre-loved Ender 3D Printer
Starting bid
ELEGOO Saturn 8K Resin Printer - Pre-loved
Must be used in a well ventilated area
Starting bid
Enjoy some Mario Kart with Mrs. Golomski after school!
Starting bid
Pizza and Babysitting for 1 family with
Mrs. Strizich! She'll bring the pizza and fun for the kids while you get a 2 hour night out!
Starting bid
A family photo session with Mrs. Volentine!
Starting bid
Grab a friend and stay after school for an unforgettable hour of hands-on science fun! Expect safe explosions, slime-making, and gloriously messy experiments as we harness the power of science together. Lab coats optional, curiosity required!
Starting bid
Hang out and make cookies after school with the principal!
Starting bid
Have your childs name on the Marquee for their birthday month!
Highest Bidder Wins the Month!
Starting bid
Have your childs name on the Marquee for their birthday month!
