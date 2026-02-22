Hosted by

Part 2 - Martinez Silent Auction 2026

6460 Vickers Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, USA

Woodleys Reclining Chair item
Woodleys Reclining Chair item
Woodleys Reclining Chair
$300

Starting bid

Westwood Leather Recliner. Woodley's will deliver chair to winning bid!


Retail Price: $3,607.00

Skate City Birthday Certificate item
Skate City Birthday Certificate
$75

Starting bid

Skate City Birthday Party Certificate @ Austin Bluffs location.


Value: $200

Luisa Graff Pearl Necklace and Bracelet item
Luisa Graff Pearl Necklace and Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Pearl Necklace and Bracelet Set. Necklace is 18 inches and bracelet is 7 inches. Both with 14K yellow gold clasp


Value: $129

Take A Look - It's In A Book Basket! item
Take A Look - It's In A Book Basket!
$50

Starting bid

  • Greatest Short Stories For Children
  • TAKE A LOOK, IT'S IN A BOOK T-SHIRT
  • $100 gift card to bookshop.org
  • Pete the Cat: Big Reading Adventures: A Box of 5 Groovy Books – My First I Can Read Collection for Children (Ages 4-8)
  • Llama Llama's Little Library Board book set
  • The Wild Robot Paperback Boxed Set Paperback
  • Rechargable Book Light
  • Booklover's Bundle
  • 15 count magnetic bookmarks
  • Best of Children’s Classics (Set of 5 Books)
  • Where the Wild Things Are
  • Book Lover's Retro Bookshelf 40 oz. Tumbler
  • Bananagrams Classic Word Game
1.5 Quart Crockpot item
1.5 Quart Crockpot
$5

Starting bid

1.5 quart Crockpot


Value: $35

Beem Light Therapy item
Beem Light Therapy
$5

Starting bid

Includes: Tote, Water Bottle, Coffee Mug, Clip, $20 Gift Card

Sweet Sue's Cookies item
Sweet Sue's Cookies
$10

Starting bid

12 beautifully handmade cookies by our very own Mrs. Strizich!!

Security Service Backpack Set item
Security Service Backpack Set
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

Game Guard Backpack, 2 cups, and a Blanket


Value: $140

1. Safe Splash Swim Package item
1. Safe Splash Swim Package
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 4 free swim lessons with no Registration fee and swim pack bucket


Value: $235

2. Safe Splash Swim Package item
2. Safe Splash Swim Package
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 4 free swim lessons with no Registration fee and swim pack bucket


Value: $235

Dion's Pizza $50 Gift Card item
Dion's Pizza $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Soy Candle Basket item
Soy Candle Basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes Wind Chimes, Soy Candles, Soap, Peppermint Tea, Wish Paper

Rockies Tickets item
Rockies Tickets
$20

Starting bid

4 Outfield Box Seats

2026 Colorado Rockies

Monday-Thursday Game at Coors Field

Flex Gym Membership item
Flex Gym Membership
$5

Starting bid

1 Month Free Membership at Flex Gym


Value: $40

1. Cheba Hut item
1. Cheba Hut
$15

Starting bid

Four (4) - 4" Subs of your choice and Four (4) Kool-Aids, and Four (4 Munchies)

2. Cheba Hut item
2. Cheba Hut
$15

Starting bid

Four (4) - 4" Subs of your choice and Four (4) Kool-Aids, and Four (4 Munchies)

Any Day Pass for 2 item
Any Day Pass for 2
$85

Starting bid

2- Any Day Pass and a hat

Valid 25-26 Season


Value: $300


Family Taco Fiesta Pack item
Family Taco Fiesta Pack
$15

Starting bid

Family Taco Fiesta Pack

Feeds 4-5 people


Value:43.99

Kilwins Fudge item
Kilwins Fudge
$5

Starting bid

3 Free Slices of Fudge

Valid only at the Kilwins on Nevada.

Millibo Art Theatre - 4 Tickets item
Millibo Art Theatre - 4 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

4 Tickets to any show!

1. BJ's Velvet Freeze Gift Card - $20 item
1. BJ's Velvet Freeze Gift Card - $20
$7

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate

2. BJ's Velvet Freeze Gift Card - $20 item
2. BJ's Velvet Freeze Gift Card - $20
$7

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate

TreeHouse Cafe - $25 Gift Certificate item
TreeHouse Cafe - $25 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Paravacini's $50 Gift Certificate item
Paravacini's $50 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Date Night item
Date Night
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Paravicini's and 2 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Caramel Apples

Raising Canes Swag Bucket item
Raising Canes Swag Bucket
$5

Starting bid

Includes stuffed Dog, can coozie, hat, chapsitck, and The Box Combo gift card and Lemonade.

Harley Davidson Backpack - Blue item
Harley Davidson Backpack - Blue
$30

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Backpack - Blue

Harley Davidson Backpack - Green item
Harley Davidson Backpack - Green
$30

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Backpack - Green

Zipline for 2 item
Zipline for 2
$50

Starting bid

Zipline Adventure for 2!


Value: $208

Regal Cinemas Movie for 2 item
Regal Cinemas Movie for 2
$10

Starting bid

Movie for 2 with popcorn to share!

Buff City Soap Package item
Buff City Soap Package
$20

Starting bid

2 air fresheners, lotion, 2 bath bombs, 2 bars of soap

Western Museum of Mining and Industry item
Western Museum of Mining and Industry
$20

Starting bid

4 General Admission Passes

Ender 3D Printer - Pre-loved item
Ender 3D Printer - Pre-loved
$45

Starting bid

Pre-loved Ender 3D Printer

3D Resin Printer - Pre-loved item
3D Resin Printer - Pre-loved
$45

Starting bid

ELEGOO Saturn 8K Resin Printer - Pre-loved


Must be used in a well ventilated area

Mario Kart with Mrs. Golomski! item
Mario Kart with Mrs. Golomski!
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy some Mario Kart with Mrs. Golomski after school!

Pizza and Babysitting with Mrs. Strizich! item
Pizza and Babysitting with Mrs. Strizich!
$5

Starting bid

Pizza and Babysitting for 1 family with

Mrs. Strizich! She'll bring the pizza and fun for the kids while you get a 2 hour night out!

Family Photo Session with Mrs. Volentine! item
Family Photo Session with Mrs. Volentine!
$5

Starting bid

A family photo session with Mrs. Volentine!

Messy Science with Mrs. Kelley item
Messy Science with Mrs. Kelley
$5

Starting bid

Grab a friend and stay after school for an unforgettable hour of hands-on science fun! Expect safe explosions, slime-making, and gloriously messy experiments as we harness the power of science together. Lab coats optional, curiosity required!

Bake cookies with Mrs. Cincoski item
Bake cookies with Mrs. Cincoski
$5

Starting bid

Hang out and make cookies after school with the principal!

March 2026 Birthday item
March 2026 Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your childs name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

April 2026 Birthday item
April 2026 Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your childs name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

May Birthday item
May Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your child's name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

August Birthday item
August Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your childs name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

September Birthday item
September Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your childs name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

October Birthday item
October Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your child's name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

November Birthday item
November Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your child's name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

December Birthday item
December Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your child's name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

January Birthday item
January Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your child's name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

February Birthday item
February Birthday
$5

Starting bid

Have your child's name on the Marquee for their birthday month!


Highest Bidder Wins the Month!

