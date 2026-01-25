Marvet Musleh Foundation's Sustainers

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A small monthly gift that helps plant steady, ongoing, good supporting essentials, outreach, and local service.
Renews monthly
A steady monthly gift that helps our initiatives grow by covering the everyday essentials behind the work, supporting community partnerships, and keeping service efforts consistent and ready whenever families are in need.
Renews monthly
Helps fund consistent projects like The Giving Tree and community support efforts, turning compassion into action.
Renews monthly
Strengthens long-term initiatives like orphan sponsorships and recurring service projects. Building lasting impact in Mama Marvet’s name.
Renews monthly
Our highest monthly tier—powers year-round programming, supports multiple initiatives, and helps expand the foundation’s reach with continuous barakah.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!