Marvet Musleh Foundation

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Marvet Musleh Foundation

About the memberships

Marvet Musleh Foundation's Sustainers

Seed of Sadaqah
$10

Renews monthly

A small monthly gift that helps plant steady, ongoing, good supporting essentials, outreach, and local service.

Sprout of Sadaqah
$25

Renews monthly

A steady monthly gift that helps our initiatives grow by covering the everyday essentials behind the work, supporting community partnerships, and keeping service efforts consistent and ready whenever families are in need.

Mercy Builder
$50

Renews monthly

Helps fund consistent projects like The Giving Tree and community support efforts, turning compassion into action.

Legacy Sustainer
$100

Renews monthly

Strengthens long-term initiatives like orphan sponsorships and recurring service projects. Building lasting impact in Mama Marvet’s name.

Sadaqah Jariyah Circle
$150

Renews monthly

Our highest monthly tier—powers year-round programming, supports multiple initiatives, and helps expand the foundation’s reach with continuous barakah.

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