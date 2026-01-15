Hosted by

Mary Gloria Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Mary Gloria Foundation's Valentine's Silent Auction

SUNS VIP Experience Tickets for 2 item
SUNS VIP Experience Tickets for 2 item
SUNS VIP Experience Tickets for 2
$1,000

Starting bid

Includes 2 VIP Experience Tickets with Lower Level Seats— Valued at $4000— SUNS vs MAVERICKS— April 8th, 2026 Home Game


Get ready for the ultimate night of basketball magic with VIP access you can’t buy anywhere else!

 

Exclusive Experience Includes: 🏀 Courtside Access to the Pregame Shoot Around, normally reserved for players & insiders only!




Bosa 97 Red/White XL Jersey item
Bosa 97 Red/White XL Jersey item
Bosa 97 Red/White XL Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Aiyuk 11 49ers White/Red XL Jersey item
Aiyuk 11 49ers White/Red XL Jersey item
Aiyuk 11 49ers White/Red XL Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Purdy 13 49ers Black/Red XL Jersey item
Purdy 13 49ers Black/Red XL Jersey item
Purdy 13 49ers Black/Red XL Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Ayton 22 Suns The Valley XL Jersey item
Ayton 22 Suns The Valley XL Jersey item
Ayton 22 Suns The Valley XL Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey item
Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey item
Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey item
Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey item
Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey item
Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey item
Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey item
Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey item
Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey item
Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey
$25

Starting bid

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