Mary of Nazareth Catholic School

Mary of Nazareth Catholic School

Mary of Nazareth Musical Theatre Business Ads - Playbill

Half-page business ad
$50

A black and white, half-page ad in our program for Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Full page business ad
$100

A black and white, full-page ad in our program for Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Patrion of the Arts: Broadway Bound
$250

Tax deductible donation to our program. Your business name will be posted on the MON website for one year, and listed as on the back page of our program.

Patron of the Arts: Center Stage Spotlight
$100

Tax deductible donation to our program. Your business name will be posted on the MON website for one year, and listed as a Patron on the back page of our program.

Patron of the Arts: Backstage Benefactor
$50

Tax deductible donation to our program. Your business name will be posted on the MON website for one year, and listed as a Patron on the back page of our program.

Patron of the Arts: Stage Door Supporter
$25

Tax deductible donation to our program. Your business name will be posted on the MON website for one year, and listed as a Patron on the back page of our program.

Patron of the Arts: Choose your donation amount
Pay what you can

Tax deductible donation to our program. Your business name will be posted on the MON website for one year, and listed as a Patron on the back page of our program.

