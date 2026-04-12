Mary Poppins at Anchor Family Shop

Every year, Chick-Fil-A Bartlett/Allen Arant is so generous in providing dinners for our opening night! These boxes will be available for pickup upon arrival on Thurs., May 7th, and can be enjoyed during the show. Each box will include a CFA sandwich, chips, and cookies.





We encourage purchasing for cast members to eat after the show ends. While we don't send this out publicly, any of your people can purchase and participate in this delicious experience!