Firefly Creative

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Firefly Creative

About this shop

Mary Poppins at Anchor Family Shop

Mary Poppins T-Shirt (STUDENT SHIRT) item
Mary Poppins T-Shirt (STUDENT SHIRT)
Free

Everyone in the cast and the crew will receive a free shirt! Shirts will be available on or before May 4th.

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Mary Poppins T-Shirt item
Mary Poppins T-Shirt
$15

These are pre-orders for parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. Shirts will be available on or before May 4th.

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Taco Tuesday Lunch item
Taco Tuesday Lunch
$5

On May 5th (Cinco de Mayo), we are going to have a taco bar for all our cast members to indulge in instead of having to bring lunch. THIS PRICE IS PER STUDENT, NOT FAMILY, so adjust the quantity accordingly.

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Chick-Fil-A Thursday Dinner Fundraiser item
Chick-Fil-A Thursday Dinner Fundraiser
$5

Every year, Chick-Fil-A Bartlett/Allen Arant is so generous in providing dinners for our opening night! These boxes will be available for pickup upon arrival on Thurs., May 7th, and can be enjoyed during the show. Each box will include a CFA sandwich, chips, and cookies.


We encourage purchasing for cast members to eat after the show ends. While we don't send this out publicly, any of your people can purchase and participate in this delicious experience!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!