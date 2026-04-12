Mary Poppins at Anchor Family Shop

About this shop
Everyone in the cast and the crew will receive a free shirt! Shirts will be available on or before May 4th.
These are pre-orders for parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. Shirts will be available on or before May 4th.
On May 5th (Cinco de Mayo), we are going to have a taco bar for all our cast members to indulge in instead of having to bring lunch. THIS PRICE IS PER STUDENT, NOT FAMILY, so adjust the quantity accordingly.
Every year, Chick-Fil-A Bartlett/Allen Arant is so generous in providing dinners for our opening night! These boxes will be available for pickup upon arrival on Thurs., May 7th, and can be enjoyed during the show. Each box will include a CFA sandwich, chips, and cookies.
We encourage purchasing for cast members to eat after the show ends. While we don't send this out publicly, any of your people can purchase and participate in this delicious experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!