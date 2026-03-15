Mary Poppins Jr. Tickets

About this event
BRING YOUR OWN CHAIR
Seating is first come, first served, but reserving your tickets online guarantees you a place in our audience. Parking opens one hour before showtime, and we strongly encourage purchasing tickets in advance to help us plan for seating and ensure you have space.
All of our General Admission tickets are Pay What You Can because we believe live theatre should be accessible to everyone. Your contribution—whatever amount feels right for your family—helps us support young performers, create high-quality productions, and continue offering theatre experiences for our community.
Skip the general admission rush! Enjoy a reserved seat in our premium section, complete with a Firefly-provided folding chair already set up and waiting for you. Our premium seats offer some of the best views in the audience.
No need to bring your own chair—just arrive, take your seat, and enjoy the show! If you prefer a different seating option for comfort, you’re welcome to bring your own chair.
Limited premium seats are available each night, so be sure to reserve yours before they’re gone.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!