Mary Poppins Jr. Tickets

BRING YOUR OWN CHAIR





Seating is first come, first served, but reserving your tickets online guarantees you a place in our audience. Parking opens one hour before showtime, and we strongly encourage purchasing tickets in advance to help us plan for seating and ensure you have space.





All of our General Admission tickets are Pay What You Can because we believe live theatre should be accessible to everyone. Your contribution—whatever amount feels right for your family—helps us support young performers, create high-quality productions, and continue offering theatre experiences for our community.