Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School

Offered by

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Preschool Pictures

4 in. x 6 in. Photo item
4 in. x 6 in. Photo
$5

1 (one) 4x6 in. picture of your child only available during WOYC.


Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.

Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.

5 in. x 7 in. PK4s Graduation Picture item
5 in. x 7 in. PK4s Graduation Picture
$8

1 (one) 5x7 in. picture of your child only available during WOYC.


Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.

Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.

8 in. x 10 in. PK4s Graduation Picture item
8 in. x 10 in. PK4s Graduation Picture
$10

1 (one) 8x10 in. picture of your child only available during WOYC.


Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.

Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.

Digital Copy of Single Photo item
Digital Copy of Single Photo
$20

A digital copy of your child's photo only available during WOYC. No physical items will be received with this option!


Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.

Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.


Digital photos will be emailed to you the following week. They will be available for approximately 30 days for you to download.

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