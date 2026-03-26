Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Preschool Pictures

1 (one) 4x6 in. picture of your child only available during WOYC.
Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.
Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.
1 (one) 5x7 in. picture of your child only available during WOYC.
Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.
Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.
1 (one) 8x10 in. picture of your child only available during WOYC.
Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.
Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.
A digital copy of your child's photo only available during WOYC. No physical items will be received with this option!
Graduating Preschoolers will be in a cap and gown graduation picture.
Returning Preschoolers will be in play clothes in a sweet picture.
Digital photos will be emailed to you the following week. They will be available for approximately 30 days for you to download.
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