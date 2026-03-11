Mary Woodward Carnival

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About this event
Wristbands provide unlimited access to all games and inflatables for the entire event.
Wristbands are required for anyone who wants to play games or use the inflatables, but they are not required for entry to the event.
A prepaid $10 card that can be used to purchase food and drinks at the carnival concession stands (such as pizza, snacks, drinks, or treats).
Buying a concession card in advance helps families skip payment lines and makes purchasing food quicker during the event. (Can not be used on any food trucks)
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