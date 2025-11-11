Marygrove Community Association

Hosted by

Marygrove Community Association

About this event

MCA Arboretum: From Memory to Monument — Paving and Planting a Living Legacy Paver and Tree Fundraiser

16126 Kentucky St

Detroit, MI 48221, USA

Friend of Marygrove
$100

Paver

Purchase in memory, honor, or recognition of person(s).

Marygrove Community Champion
$300

Paver

Purchase in recognition of organizations, eg, government, business, corporation, non-profit, etc.

Sapling Sponsor
$250

Tree planted in the Arboretum with a digital donor listing. Tree size 3’ or less.


Heritage Tree Sponsor
$600

Sponsorship of an already planted, young tree or tree to be planted. Both come with a personalized plaque and the donor's name on the site map, along with a 4'+ tree.



Arboretum Guardian
$1,000

Prominent placement tree with engraved plaque, recognition on donor wall, and invitation to annual tree planting ceremony

Add a donation for Marygrove Community Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!