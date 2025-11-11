MCA Arboretum: From Memory to Monument — Paving and Planting a Living Legacy Paver and Tree Fundraiser

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About this event
Paver
Purchase in memory, honor, or recognition of person(s).
Paver
Purchase in recognition of organizations, eg, government, business, corporation, non-profit, etc.
Tree planted in the Arboretum with a digital donor listing. Tree size 3’ or less.
Sponsorship of an already planted, young tree or tree to be planted. Both come with a personalized plaque and the donor's name on the site map, along with a 4'+ tree.
Prominent placement tree with engraved plaque, recognition on donor wall, and invitation to annual tree planting ceremony
$
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