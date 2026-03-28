Maryland Agriculture Teachers Association, Inc.'s Memberships

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Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
Valid until July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
No expiration
Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx
No expiration
Renews yearly on: July 1
No expiration
This is a donation that is sent direct to NAAE for the Ag Ed Relief Fund.
No expiration
This is added to the MATA Endowment Fund.
No expiration
If you're not interested in membership, we still want to keep collect your demographics for our own records. Please select this option simply to tell us where you're teaching, how long, etc.
No expiration
Use this to pay invoice to MATA, etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!