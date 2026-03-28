Maryland Agriculture Teachers Association, Inc.

Offered by

Maryland Agriculture Teachers Association, Inc.

Maryland Agriculture Teachers Association, Inc.'s Memberships

MATA Active (Ag Teachers)
$60

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

MATA Affiliate (Post-Secondary or State Staff)
$50

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

MATA Associate (Not teaching Ag)
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

MATA Student
Free

Valid until July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

MATA Life (At retirement only)
$60

No expiration

Association of Career & Technical Education (ACTE)
$80

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

NAAE Active
$90

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

NAAE Associate or Retiree
$35

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership Runs Annually July 1, 20xx - June 30, 20xx

NAAE Life
$1,080

No expiration

The Council for Agricultural Education
$2

Renews yearly on: July 1

NAAE Ag Ed Relief Fund
Pay what you can

No expiration

This is a donation that is sent direct to NAAE for the Ag Ed Relief Fund.

MATA Endowment
Pay what you can

No expiration

This is added to the MATA Endowment Fund.

Demographic Collector
Free

No expiration

If you're not interested in membership, we still want to keep collect your demographics for our own records. Please select this option simply to tell us where you're teaching, how long, etc.

Online Payment
Pay what you can

No expiration

Use this to pay invoice to MATA, etc.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!