Maryland Black Bear Association's annual raffle 2025
Maryland Black Bear Association
GUN RAFFLE INCLUDES:
• CVA CASCADE .308 FDE CAMO KNOUS SCOPE AND SLING CLEANING KIT, GUN LUBE TARGET SAFETY GLASSES EARMUFFS
HORNADY AMMO
BORE SIGHT
GUN CASE
• MOUNTAIN MARYLAND FIREARMS APPEAREL
Winner must be 18 years of age and pass a background check
Firearm Sponsored by Mountain Maryland Firearms
Maryland Black Bear Association
