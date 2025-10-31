Maryland Day Celebration 2026 (sponsored by Chesapeake Crossroads)

Hosted by
About this event
Available until February 15 2026
Available until February 16, 2026 until March 15, 2026
(Registrations after Feb 15 may not be guaranteed a MD Day Yard Sign or inclusion in printed materials)
One MDDAY yard sign and wire frame for installation are included in your basic participation fee. If your site is more remote or challenging for visitors to locate, additional signs/ frames are available for $12 per sign.
Please enter the number of signs you would like - and add $12 each to your fee payment.
ADDITIONAL YARD SIGNS MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE IF YOU PLACE YOUR ORDER AFTER FEBRUARY 15 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!