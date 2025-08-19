Maryland Flag Plaque: Engraved Square

3825 Federal Hill Rd

Jarrettsville, MD 21084, USA

1/2 Small Square NO CLIPART item
1/2 Small Square NO CLIPART
$100

½ small square, measures 3.5" w X 1.25" H


The ½ small square will accommodate two lines.

1/2 Small Square WITH CLIPART item
1/2 Small Square WITH CLIPART
$150

½ small square with clip art, measures 3.5" w X 1.25" H

The ½ small square will accommodate two lines.

Small Square NO CLIPART item
Small Square NO CLIPART
$200

 1 small square measures 3.5" w X 2.5"H


The small square will accommodate 4 lines (please note that the pegs for attaching to the flag may fall between the four lines)

Small Square WITH CLIPART item
Small Square WITH CLIPART
$250

 1 small square with clip art measures 3.5" w X 2.5"H


The small square will accommodate 4 lines (please note that the pegs for attaching to the flag may fall between the four lines)

Large Square NO CLIPART item
Large Square NO CLIPART
$400

1 large square measures 5.5" w X 4" H

The large squares will accommodate 4 lines, that will be centered to the square

Large Square WITH CLIPART item
Large Square WITH CLIPART
$450

1 large square with clip art measures 5.5" w X 4" H


The large squares will accommodate 4 lines, that will be centered to the square

Large Square with Corporate Logo item
Large Square with Corporate Logo
$500

1 large square with corporate logo measures 5.5" w X 4" H


The large squares will accommodate 4 lines, that will be centered to the square

Add a donation for Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!