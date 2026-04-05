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Maryland Space Business Roundtable

About this event

Maryland Space Business Roundtable's 2026 Silent Auction

Landry's Gift Card item
Landry's Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Columbus Technologies

Value: $300


Bose Headphones item
Bose Headphones
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Qwaltec

Value: $450


Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

Capital Grille Gift Card item
Capital Grille Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: ADNET

Value: $250

AR Glasses - RayNeo Air 4 Pro item
AR Glasses - RayNeo Air 4 Pro
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: a.i. solutions

Value: $250

Premium Liquor Basket with drinking glasses item
Premium Liquor Basket with drinking glasses
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: MCSG Technologies

Value: $250

2 Suite Tickets to Commanders Game item
2 Suite Tickets to Commanders Game
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Bahethi Family Foundation

Value: $700


2 tickets to our Commanders suite for any game early season

Plaud Note Pro item
Plaud Note Pro
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: a.i. solutions

Value: $250

2 Nationals vs Mariners Tickets @ Nationals Park item
2 Nationals vs Mariners Tickets @ Nationals Park
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Qwaltec

Value: $250


Nats vs Mariners, Sat. June 13, 4:05 PM, Section 129

Landry's Gift Card item
Landry's Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Columbus Technologies

Value: $200

Beats Studio Pro Premium Wireless Headphones item
Beats Studio Pro Premium Wireless Headphones
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Sterling Spangler

Value: $191

Chipotle Gift Cards item
Chipotle Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Chipotle

Value: $50

Model Electron Rocket item
Model Electron Rocket
$180

Starting bid

Donated by: Rocket Lab

Value: $180

2 tickets to the Washington Nationals @ Baltimore Orioles item
2 tickets to the Washington Nationals @ Baltimore Orioles
$125

Starting bid

Donated by: Northrop Grumman

Value: $400


2 tickets to the Washington Nationals @ Baltimore Orioles (6/27/26) & 1 parking pass, Seat Location: Section 18, Row 13 (located in front of 1st base)

Lego ISS item
Lego ISS
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Astralis

Value: $197


Dinner for 4 at the Cannon Club item
Dinner for 4 at the Cannon Club
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Vantage

Value: $600

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS, 46mm item
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS, 46mm
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: X3M

Value: $429

Personal Financial Plan item
Personal Financial Plan
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: Craft Wealth Services

Value: $1500

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