Maryland Space Business Roundtable's 2026 Silent Auction

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Donated by: Columbus Technologies
Value: $300
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Donated by: Qwaltec
Value: $450
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)
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Donated by: ADNET
Value: $250
Starting bid
Donated by: a.i. solutions
Value: $250
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Donated by: MCSG Technologies
Value: $250
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Donated by: Bahethi Family Foundation
Value: $700
2 tickets to our Commanders suite for any game early season
Starting bid
Donated by: a.i. solutions
Value: $250
Starting bid
Donated by: Qwaltec
Value: $250
Nats vs Mariners, Sat. June 13, 4:05 PM, Section 129
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Donated by: Columbus Technologies
Value: $200
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Donated by: Sterling Spangler
Value: $191
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Donated by: Chipotle
Value: $50
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Donated by: Rocket Lab
Value: $180
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Donated by: Northrop Grumman
Value: $400
2 tickets to the Washington Nationals @ Baltimore Orioles (6/27/26) & 1 parking pass, Seat Location: Section 18, Row 13 (located in front of 1st base)
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Donated by: Astralis
Value: $197
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Donated by: Vantage
Value: $600
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Donated by: X3M
Value: $429
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Donated by: Craft Wealth Services
Value: $1500
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