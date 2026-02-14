Ace World Foundation LLC

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Ace World Foundation LLC

About this event

Maryland State Cheer Collective 2026- Open Gym + Tryout Prep

14201 Woodcliff Ct

Bowie, MD 20720, USA

Athlete Registration- Open Gym + Tryout Prep
$22

Secure your spot at the weekly Open Gym + Tryout Prep


Are you preparing for college-level cheer? If so, this is your moment to train with purpose and perform with confidence.


We are proud to share that the Maryland State Cheer Collective will be hosting a College Cheer Open Gym + Tryout Prep, designed to help athletes (Senior Juniors, Seniors, and current college cheerleaders) build confidence, improve technique, and stand out at cheer tryouts.


 Sundays |  4:00 PM - 5:00 PM |  $22 Per Athlete / Per Session


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