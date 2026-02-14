Maryland State Cheer Collective 2026- Open Gym + Tryout Prep

Secure your spot at the weekly Open Gym + Tryout Prep





Are you preparing for college-level cheer? If so, this is your moment to train with purpose and perform with confidence.





We are proud to share that the Maryland State Cheer Collective will be hosting a College Cheer Open Gym + Tryout Prep, designed to help athletes (Senior Juniors, Seniors, and current college cheerleaders) build confidence, improve technique, and stand out at cheer tryouts.





Sundays | 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM | $22 Per Athlete / Per Session



