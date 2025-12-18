Marysville High School Safe and Sober Grad Night's Flock Shop

Offered by
A Standard "Flocking" is what happens when someone pays to have our flock of 20 flamingos placed on a property. The flock stays overnight (no longer than 24 hours) & then migrates to another location.
Everything included in your standard flock only make it birthday vibey
Customized Anniversary celebration. Comes with a bottle of sparkling cider.
Flock your favorite local business- a thank you, and a shoutout will be posted on our socials, highlighting your chosen business.
Sponsor a community advertisement flocking, such as flocking the hill at football games!
A flock of your choice! Need more birds? Have a special idea in mind? Place a $50 deposit, and we will contact you for details and further pricing based on requests.
Say NAYNAY to the flock taking up residence in your yard. Purchase anti flocking insurance to stay flamingo free for the entirety of the 25-26 school year.
Same, but you know for businesses.
