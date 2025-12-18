Marysville High School Safe and Sober Grad Night's Flock Shop

Marysville High School Safe and Sober Grad Night

Standard Flock item
Standard Flock
$50

A Standard "Flocking" is what happens when someone pays to have our flock of 20 flamingos placed on a property.  The flock stays overnight (no longer than 24 hours) & then migrates to another location.

BIrthday Flock- Birthday Banner and Party Hat item
BIrthday Flock- Birthday Banner and Party Hat
$60

Everything included in your standard flock only make it birthday vibey

Anniversary Flock item
Anniversary Flock
$60

Customized Anniversary celebration. Comes with a bottle of sparkling cider.

Business Flocking item
Business Flocking
$75

Flock your favorite local business- a thank you, and a shoutout will be posted on our socials, highlighting your chosen business.

Sponsor a Flock item
Sponsor a Flock
$250

Sponsor a community advertisement flocking, such as flocking the hill at football games!

Custom Flocking item
Custom Flocking
$50

A flock of your choice! Need more birds? Have a special idea in mind? Place a $50 deposit, and we will contact you for details and further pricing based on requests.

Anti Flocking Insurance- Residence item
Anti Flocking Insurance- Residence
$75

Say NAYNAY to the flock taking up residence in your yard. Purchase anti flocking insurance to stay flamingo free for the entirety of the 25-26 school year.

Anti Flocking Insurance- Business item
Anti Flocking Insurance- Business
$100

Same, but you know for businesses.

